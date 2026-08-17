BJP replaces Amit Malviya, appoints new social media chief

Discover how Deepak Mhaskey, an academic and former EIL board member, steps into the crucial role of BJP's social media head, succeeding long-serving Amit Malviya, as the party gears up for enhanced digital outreach.

IMAGE: Amit Malviya. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Deepak Mhaskey has been appointed as the new head of the BJP's social media department.

Mhaskey replaces Amit Malviya, who served in the role for 11 years.

Deepak Mhaskey is an academic, former EIL board member, and chairman of Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited.

Amit Malviya expressed confidence in the new leadership to achieve new milestones in digital communication.

The appointment comes as the BJP prepares for future political campaigns and outreach.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday appointed Deepak Mhaskey, an academic and former member of the board of Engineers India Limited, as the head of the BJP's social media department, replacing Amit Malviya, who had been steering the party's social media outreach for 11 years.

Malviya congratulated his successor, who also had a stint as a chemistry professor in Chhattisgarh.

Deepak Mhaskey's Background And New Role

Mhaskey, born in 1968, is the chairman of the Chhattisgarh Medical Services Corporation Limited (CGMSC).

He possesses a state minister-rank and is a permanent invitee of the BJP's Chhattisgarh unit.

He also served as an independent director of Engineers India Limited (EIL), a central PSU known for engineering consultancy and project management, principally focused on the oil & gas and petrochemical industries.Mhaskey said it is a 'huge responsibility', and he felt honoured that a party worker has been entrusted with it.

"I express my gratitude to the state organisation, the national organisation, our chief minister, our national president Nitin Nabin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all senior leaders and fellow party workers. I will make every effort to fulfil this responsibility with complete dedication," he said.

Amit Malviya's Legacy And Transition

Malviya said he had the privilege of working closely with each of the new appointees over the last decade and was confident that under the new leadership, the BJP's digital communication would achieve newer milestones.

'Their appointments come at a crucial juncture as the party prepares to scale newer heights and take its message and organisation to every corner of the country,' he said in a post on X.

'I wish to particularly congratulate Shri Deepak Mhaskey ji, who will be taking over from me as the head of the BJP's Social Media Department, and the co-conveners Smt. Priti Gandhi ji, Shri Shivanand Dwivedi ji, Shri Alok Bhatt ji and Shri Arun Yadav ji,' he added.

Malviya came into prominence in 2009 through a forum called 'Friends of BJP' and was made head of the party's IT department in 2015.

Future Of BJP's Digital Outreach

'A BIG THANK YOU to the BJP's massive support base on social media, a community brimming with commitment, energy and ideas. This family has stayed together through thick and thin and played a decisive role in reshaping India's public discourse. You have been an incredible source of strength to me personally and to the cause,' he said.

Malviya said he had the opportunity to meet and interact with many supporters of the BJP's social media over the 11 years he was at the helm, and those interactions will always remain special.

'I hope you will continue to extend the same unstinted support to the party and to my successors in the years ahead. India is poised to scale even greater heights under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and the BJP. Your contribution to this journey will be remembered and written in glorious words,' he said.