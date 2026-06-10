Notorious Criminal Sonu Injured In Delhi Police Encounter

Delhi Police's Anti Auto Theft Squad successfully apprehended notorious criminal Sonu, involved in 17 cases, after an exchange of fire near Moolchand Metro station, leading to the resolution of multiple snatching incidents.

Key Points A notorious criminal, Sonu, with 17 pending cases, was injured in an exchange of fire with Delhi Police near Moolchand Metro station.

Police laid a trap after receiving a tip-off, and Sonu allegedly fired at the team before being shot in the leg during retaliatory action.

The operation, conducted by the Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS), led to the recovery of a pistol, mobile phones, and a motorcycle.

Sonu's arrest has helped solve at least six snatching cases, highlighting his involvement in organised crime.

Police are currently interrogating Sonu to uncover his criminal network and involvement in other offences.

A man with 17 criminal cases was injured in an exchange of fire with police near the Moolchand Metro station after he allegedly opened fire on a police team that had laid a trap to arrest him, an official said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Sonu, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the operation and was taken to a hospital, he said.

Police Lay Trap For Notorious Criminal

Police said they received a tip-off about Sonu's movement and laid a trap in a lane near the Moolchand Metro station. When the accused arrived on a motorcycle, the team signalled him to stop. "Instead of surrendering, Sonu allegedly opened fire at police personnel, prompting the team to retaliate. During the exchange of fire, he was shot in the leg and overpowered," a police officer said.

According to police, Sonu is a bad character of Govindpuri police station and is involved in 17 criminal cases. Police said the operation was carried out by the district's Anti Auto Theft Squad (AATS) following specific information that Sonu would be arriving near SDM Road in the Amar Colony area late on Tuesday night.

After verifying the input, a team laid a trap in the area. As the suspect approached on a motorcycle, police personnel asked him to stop and surrender. However, on finding himself surrounded, he allegedly fired at the police team and attempted to flee. In the retaliatory action, the team fired two rounds, one of which struck Sonu in his right leg, causing him to fall.

Arrest Solves Multiple Snatching Cases

A country-made pistol, seven mobile phones and the motorcycle used by the accused were recovered from his possession. The vehicle did not have a front number plate, while the rear number plate was found broken.

"Sonu is a declared bad character of Govindpuri police station and is also suspected to be involved in a series of snatching incidents. His arrest has helped solve six snatching cases, including one reported from CR Park two days ago," the officer said.

Sonu had been staying in Faridabad for about a month after shifting from Govindpuri. Police are questioning him to ascertain his criminal network, recent activities and possible involvement in other offences.