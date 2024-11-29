News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Decision will be taken in Mumbai: Shinde on Maha CM

Decision will be taken in Mumbai: Shinde on Maha CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2024 09:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said he had "good and positive" discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda on the issue of government formation in the state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on November 29, 2024. Photograph: @Dev_Fadnavis/X

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai, Shinde said the decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra will be taken up in another meeting of the Mahayuti coalition in the state capital.

Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, met Shah and Nadda late Thursday to thrash out a power-sharing pact for the next government in Maharashtra after the BJP-led coalition registered a thumping majority in the Assembly elections.

 

"The meeting was good and positive. This was the first meeting. There will be another meeting of the Mahayuti in Mumbai, Shinde told reporters early Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
'Even Mahayuti Didn't Expect This Triumph'
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
If not CM, will Shinde be dy CM? Close aide says...
Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...
Ashika Ranganath Has A Love Affair With...
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
Eknath Shinde Has No Cards Left To Play
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
What's EAM Doing With Jimmy, Kapil?
What's Tamannaah Waiting For?
What's Tamannaah Waiting For?
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
What will BJP offer to keep Shinde on board?
CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts
CM likely from BJP; Sena, NCP may get dy CM posts

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances