Police in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district are investigating the gruesome discovery of a decapitated body found in a well, with an Aadhaar card providing a potential lead in the mysterious case.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A decapitated body was recovered from a well in Shivdi village, Shahjahanpur district, on Tuesday.

An Aadhaar card found in a bag near the body identified the deceased as Vinod, approximately 40 years old.

Police are examining CCTV footage and trying to establish the deceased's identity, as residents at the Aadhaar address did not recognise him.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.

The decapitated body of a man was recovered from a well in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation Underway

Circle Officer (Jalalabad) Deepak Singh told PTI that police received information on Tuesday about a body lying in a well in Shivdi village.

A police team reached the spot and pulled out the body. However, the head was missing. A bag containing an Aadhaar card was also recovered from the well, he said.

The Aadhaar card identified the deceased as Vinod, aged around 40. His head appeared to have been brutally severed before the torso was dumped in the well, Singh said.

Police visited the address mentioned on the Aadhaar card, but the residents there refused to identify the body, he added.

The police are examining CCTV footage and making efforts to establish the deceased's identity, Singh said.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, police said.