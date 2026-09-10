How DNA Molecules Overcome Repulsion To Pair Up

Groundbreaking research from the Universities of Sheffield and York has finally revealed how DNA molecules overcome their identical negative charges to pair up, a fundamental biological process crucial for genetic recombination and cancer development.

Key Points Scientists have for the first time directly visualised how two DNA molecules pair up, overcoming their natural repulsion.

High-powered atomic force microscopy and advanced computer simulations were used to observe this fundamental biological process.

Positively charged metal ions, such as nickel, magnesium, and calcium, act as molecular bridges, locking the DNA strands together.

This discovery confirms the 'DNA zipper' model, a theory that has puzzled scientists for over two decades.

The findings have implications for understanding genetic processes, cancer development, and designing future biotechnology applications like DNA origami.

Researchers have captured the moment two DNA molecules zip together, overcoming their identical negative charges to pair up, solving a mechanism that has puzzled scientists for more than 20 years. Using high-powered atomic force microscopy, scientists at the University of Sheffield and the University of York directly imaged two DNA double helices locking together, the first time this fundamental biological process has been visualised.

Unravelling The Mystery Of DNA Pairing

Like charges normally repel one another, yet DNA molecules must pair up inside living cells to carry out essential biological processes. This pairing plays a crucial role in genetic recombination, gene silencing, chromosome packaging and the development of cancer.

Researchers observed short DNA fragments matching up with exact precision, groove for groove. Advanced computer simulations revealed that positively charged metal ions, including nickel, magnesium and calcium, act as tiny molecular bridges, nestling inside the grooves to lock the two strands together. Researchers discovered that double-charged metal ions act like two charged arms, holding both DNA strands simultaneously across the gap.

Implications For Biology And Biotechnology

The findings confirm a theory dating back more than two decades known as the "DNA zipper" model, which suggested that surrounding salt ions create alternating charge patterns, allowing DNA molecules to line up like interlocking spiral staircases.

Dr Thomas Catley, co-lead author from the School of Chemical Materials and Biological Engineering at the University of Sheffield, said: "Hopefully, these programmable interactions could eventually help engineers design custom DNA structures for future biotechnology, such as DNA origami and shed light on how DNA is actually packaged inside cells." Professor Agnes Noy, from the School of Physics, Engineering and Technology at the University of York, who co-led the research, said: "This discovery could help researchers identify regions of the genome especially involved in DNA pairing. These regions may become particularly important when mutations disrupt normal cellular processes and contribute to cancer."

The study, Imaging and mechanism of DNAâDNA recognition mediated by divalent ions, is published in the journal Nucleic Acids Research.