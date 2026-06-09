HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Deaths reported in crack down on protesters in PoJK

Deaths reported in crack down on protesters in PoJK

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 09, 2026 18:45 IST

x

Amidst escalating tensions and a communications blackout in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Pakistani security forces have clashed violently with protestors, leading to civilian casualties and drawing international condemnation from British Parliamentarians and former Indian police officials.

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir protests crack down

IMAGE: Police officers patrol ahead of the strike call by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on June 8, 2026. REUTERS/. Photograph: Naseer ud Din/Reuters

Key Points

  • Tensions are escalating in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) with Pakistani security forces using tear gas and deadly force against protestors.
  • A communications blackout and shutter-down strikes are ongoing in PoJK cities like Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad, Bhimbar, and Kotli, following clashes that killed seven civilians.
  • Over 50 British Parliament members have written to the UK Foreign Secretary, expressing concern about the blackout, arrests, and inability of British Kashmiris to contact relatives.
  • Former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid condemned the violence, accusing Pakistani forces of excessive force and exposing Pakistan's 'false narrative' on Kashmir.

Tensions continue to escalate in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) after Pakistani security forces shelled tear gas on protestors following fresh clashes with the workers of Joint Awami Action Committee.

Violent Crackdown And Communications Blackout In PoJK

Amid a worsening situation, a shutter-down strike continues to take place in the backdrop of a communications blackout imposed following deadly clashes between protesters and Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot and Muzaffarabad.

The condition remains grim in parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir as anti-Pakistan protests drew in hundreds of protestors who took to the streets, and shutdowns continue in cities such as Bhimbar and Kotli.

The recent development comes after Sunday night's clashes claimed the lives of seven civilians, as per a report by Dawn.

The crackdown by Pakistani authorities on civilians has drawn in global condemnation.

 

More than 50 members of the British Parliament have written to United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper expressing concern over reports of a communications blackout, arrests, and escalating tensions in PoJK.

In a letter sent to the UK Foreign Office on June 6, Bradford East MP Imran Hussain, who is also the chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Kashmir, highlighted reports from the region of internet and mobile service disruptions, restrictions on communications, and growing unrest.

In the letter, the parliamentarians said they had been contacted by numerous British Kashmiris who were unable to establish contact with relatives in PoJK.

The signatories expressed concern over reports of arrests, including those of British nationals, and the reported breakdown of dialogue between authorities and representatives of the Joint Awami Action Committee.

They noted that restrictions on communications in an already sensitive political environment risk increasing uncertainty and further escalating tensions.

British Parliament Expresses Grave Concerns Over PoJK Situation

Former Director General of Police of Jammu & Kashmir, Shesh Paul Vaid, strongly condemned the violence in PoJK, accusing Pakistani security forces of using excessive force against civilians and peaceful protesters.

"The situation in PoJK is extremely serious. Many people have been killed and several others have been injured due to indiscriminate firing. According to reports, Pakistan Rangers, the Pakistan Army, and local police have opened fire, resulting in multiple casualties," Vaid said.

He asserted that the ongoing unrest has exposed Pakistan's 'false narrative' on Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that the people of PoJK themselves are now challenging Islamabad's policies.

Former J&K Police Chief Slams Pakistan's 'False Narrative'

"The firing on peaceful protesters is similar to the Jallianwala Bagh massacre," Vaid said, claiming that citizens demanding their rights were met with bullets instead of dialogue.

He further said that Pakistan has never genuinely cared for the welfare of Kashmiris and has repeatedly used force to suppress dissent.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra

RELATED STORIES

PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
Pakistan troops target civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan troops target civilian areas in Jammu and Kashmir
Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row
Pak troops violate ceasefire for 11th night in a row
Violent strike over high prices in PoK enters Day 4
Violent strike over high prices in PoK enters Day 4
Pakistan doesn't ease up, resorts to firing at LoC in Pallanwala sector
Pakistan doesn't ease up, resorts to firing at LoC in Pallanwala sector

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

10 Recipes Celebrating The Goodness Of Coconut

VIDEOS

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic Valleys1:12

Fresh Snowfall Adds Magical Charm to Bhalesa's Scenic...

Medha Shankar's Elegant Look Wins Hearts Instantly1:01

Medha Shankar's Elegant Look Wins Hearts Instantly

Nikita Dutta Raises the Fashion Bar With Her Stylish Appearance1:09

Nikita Dutta Raises the Fashion Bar With Her Stylish...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO