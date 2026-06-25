Death toll rises to 10 in Kolkata warehouse collapse, Army radar used in rescue

The tragic Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata has seen the death toll rise to 10, prompting intensive rescue efforts with advanced technology and a criminal investigation leading to five arrests.

IMAGE: Nineteen injured persons are currently receiving medical treatment at the Trauma Centre of SSKM Hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The Taratala warehouse collapse in Kolkata has tragically claimed 10 lives, with intensive rescue operations still underway.

Advanced Army ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and cameras are being utilised to detect signs of life and locate potential survivors beneath the debris.

Five individuals, including the warehouse owner, structural engineer, and labour supplier, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Kolkata police has initiated a criminal investigation, registering a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The toll in the Taratala warehouse collapse in south Kolkata rose to 10 on Thursday, as rescue teams that were aided by the Army's advanced ground-penetrating radar (GPR) system continued intensive search operations through the rubble nearly 21 hours after the incident, officials said.

Five more people were rescued from the debris in the morning, taking the total number of victims pulled out from under the rubble to 30, according to sources involved in the operation.

Victims Identified And Injured Treated

Those killed in the collapse have been identified as Krishna Chowdhury (30), Rohit Chowdhury (40), Rahul Chowdhury (17), Chandrama Chowdhury (60), Pappu Rajak (40), Azgar Hossain (55), Sahil Sardar (17), Ghee Kumar (17) and two more persons who are yet to be identified, a senior official of the state government said.

The warehouse was being built on a leasehold property owned by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port in the city.

According to sources from SSKM Hospital where the injured are being treated, one more person succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. The authorities said efforts were underway to ascertain and officially confirm details of all victims.

Intensive Rescue Efforts Underway

Rescue efforts continued through the night under the supervision of senior state government and civic officials, including Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nanda and Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Smita Pandey.

A senior state government official said that all available resources had been mobilised to trace those who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

"The rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing. Advanced equipment, including the Army's ground-penetrating radar, cameras and other specialised devices, is being used to locate possible survivors. Our priority remains saving lives and ensuring immediate medical assistance to the injured," the official told PTI.

Advanced Technology Aids Search

The Army's GPR system is being used to detect signs of life beneath the collapsed structure. The equipment can detect movement and pulse signals beneath layers of debris, helping rescuers focus their excavation efforts on specific locations.

Teams are also deploying cameras beneath the rubble to check for trapped persons, while mobile phone tower data is being used to trace the location of individuals whose phones remain active under the debris.

Nineteen rescued persons are undergoing treatment at the Trauma Centre of SSKM Hospital, official sources said.

Investigation And Arrests Follow Tragedy

At least five persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, including warehouse owner Shambhunath Behera, structural engineer Kamal Samanta, Gulzar Hussain, supervisor of Ayan Traders, labour supplier Dibakar Bhandari and Abdul Hamid.

The Kolkata police has registered a suo motu case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other relevant charges against the accused.

"We have initiated a criminal investigation into the collapse. At least five persons have been arrested so far, and further inquiries are underway to identify others who may have been responsible. We are examining all aspects, including structural safety compliance and operational procedures at the warehouse," a senior police officer said.

Behera Brothers warehouse company had leased the collapsed warehouse on Transport Depot Road in Taratala. Investigators are probing the circumstances leading to the collapse and whether any violations of safety norms contributed to the tragedy.