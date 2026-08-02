Deal in sight: Trump cancels planned attack on Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced a conditional halt to a planned attack on Iran, demanding the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear programme as part of a rapid deal, with Israel's backing.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. Photograph: Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Key Points US President Trump cancelled a planned attack on Iran, conditional on a rapid deal.

Key conditions for the deal include the immediate opening of the Strait of Hormuz and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

Israel has joined the US in this commitment, marking a significant diplomatic development.

The announcement followed urgent appeals from Middle Eastern countries to de-escalate tensions.

Iran had previously warned the US against any 'adventurous action', threatening decisive responses to strikes.

United States President Donald Trump has announced the cancellation of a planned attack on Iran, subject to being able to rapidly make a deal with the Persian Gulf country, while noting that Israel has joined him in this commitment.

Trump said there have been urgent appeals from Middle Eastern Countries to hold off any attack as 'perimeters of a deal has been agreed to'.

He asserted this would include immediate and total opening of the Hormuz Strait and an end to Iran's nuclear threat.

The announcement hinges on two pivotal concessions from Tehran: the unhindered opening of the Strait of Hormuz to re-establish international maritime traffic through the critical global energy chokepoint, and an enforceable end to Iran's nuclear advancement programme.

Conditions For A Deal With Tehran

While the cancellation of the strike signals a temporary reprieve from total escalation, Trump emphasised that the pause is entirely conditional on Iran's readiness to 'rapidly make a deal'.

'The USA is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that the perimeters of a deal has been agreed to. This would include the Immediate, Complete, and Total OPENING OF THE HORmuz STRAIT, and an end to Iran's nuclear threat,' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

'Based on this request, I have agreed, for the future benefit of the WORLD and, likewise, the survival of a successful and prosperous Iran, to cancel the attack, subject to being able to rapidly make a DEAL. The Country of Israel joins me in this commitment,' he added.

'Get to work, everybody, and get it DONE,' Trump urged stakeholders, leaving the ball in the court of negotiators to translate the framework into a binding treaty.

Iran's Warning Amidst Rising Tensions

Hours before Trump's announcement, Iran cautioned the United States against any 'adventurous action', declaring that it would respond decisively should American forces launch fresh strikes on Iranian targets, thereby heightening tensions across the Middle East.

The warning followed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Friday, in which he said he was losing faith in talks with Tehran and threatened additional attacks, stating the US would be 'hitting them' if required.

According to Araghchi's Telegram account, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi informed the Pakistani and Turkish officials that Iran would respond decisively to any 'aggression' and reviewed the implications of what he termed destabilising moves by the US, along with the rising threat of regional instability.

Israel's Role And US Military Concerns

Notably, the inclusion of Israel marks a significant diplomatic pivot as a top American military commander stationed in Europe also cautioned the Pentagon on Saturday that Washington, DC may soon confront hard decisions on missile defence resources as the ongoing conflict with Iran continues to place heavy pressure on American military stockpiles.

The development was reported by The Washington Post, which noted that the chief of US European Command, General Alexus Grynkewich, informed Pentagon officials earlier this week that the United States lacks adequate naval assets to continue intercepting Iranian ballistic missile strikes on Israel.

The account emerges against a backdrop of mounting concerns about the depletion of advanced US interceptor missiles after months of military activity in the Middle East.

While the fresh agreement announced by US, with no official confirmation or acceptance from Iran, offers a temporary reprieve from total escalation, the cessation of the conflict is entirely conditional on the swift finalisation of the text.