Canada, UAE Express Grief Over Deadly Delhi Fire

Following a devastating fire in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed 21, including 12 foreign nationals, Canada and the UAE have extended their condolences, while India's MEA assures assistance to affected international visitors.

Key Points A tragic fire in New Delhi's Malviya Nagar resulted in 21 fatalities, including 12 foreign nationals.

Canada and the UAE have officially expressed their deepest condolences to India and the victims' families.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand and UAE Foreign Ministry conveyed solidarity with India.

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar confirmed MEA is assisting foreign embassies regarding their citizens.

The fire occurred in a building reportedly housing a bread-and-breakfast facility, with the cause still under investigation.

Canada and the UAE have condoled the fire incident in New Delhi that killed at least 21 people, including 12 foreigners, and left dozens injured.

International Condolences Pour In

"Deeply saddened by the tragic fire that claimed at least 21 lives and injured many others in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi," Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand said in a social media post on Thursday. "Canada stands with India during this devastating time, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected," said Anand, adding that she is in touch with her Indian counterpart S Jaishankar to convey Canada's solidarity.

The UAE Foreign Ministry has also extended condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of India, over the tragedy. "The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Republic of India following a fire at a hotel in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries," it said in a statement on Wednesday. The UAE wished for the speedy recovery of the injured, according to the statement.

MEA Offers Assistance To Foreign Nationals

Jaishankar has said that the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the concerned embassies to provide all necessary assistance.

A massive fire broke out in a building in south Delhi on Wednesday, killing 21 people, of which at least 12 were visitors from other countries for medical treatment or accompanying patients in a private hospital nearby. They were from countries including Bangladesh, Liberia, Nigeria, and Mozambique, the police said.

The building in which the fire incident took place reportedly had a bread-and-breakfast facility, but the police are yet to ascertain the cause of the fire. About 40 people were rescued and rushed to the hospital, officials said.