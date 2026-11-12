How A Deceased Person Was Used As Surety In Murder Case

Discover how a shocking bail fraud involving a deceased person posing as a surety led the Punjab and Haryana High Court to cancel bail for two murder accused, prompting a police investigation into the forgery and impersonation.

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Key Points A person who had died three years ago was presented as a surety for two murder accused before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, police said on Thursday.

The fraud was discovered during document verification, leading to the cancellation of bail for accused Manoj Bhagat and Raju Mandal.

One surety, Vishnu Dutt, was found to have died on July 9, 2023, while another, Ram Prasad, allegedly used forged documents and an impersonator.

The court ordered the registration of an FIR against the two accused and those who allegedly posed as fake sureties.

Police are currently investigating the fraud to identify those involved and are conducting raids for arrests.

A person who had died three years ago was shown as alive and presented as a surety for one of two murder accused before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, police said on Thursday.

The fraud came to light during verification of documents submitted for securing bail. The court subsequently cancelled the bail granted to both accused and ordered registration of a case against those involved in arranging fake sureties, they said.

Uncovering The Bail Fraud

The action followed a police verification report submitted to the court of Additional Sessions Judge Surendra Kumar. Based on the court's directions, an FIR was registered at the Central police station against the two accused and those who allegedly posed as fake sureties.

The matter relates to a murder case registered at the Dabua police station in Faridabad.

According to the FIR, the Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to the accused, Manoj Bhagat and Raju Mandal, on October 8, 2026.

Subsequently, Vishnu Dutt, a resident of Junheda village, submitted bail documents on behalf of Bhagat on October 15. The next day, Ram Prasad, a resident of Molahera village in Gurugram, submitted bail documents on behalf of Mandal, using a vehicle registration certificate (RC) as supporting documentation.

Details Of The Forgery

The court directed the concerned station house officer (SHO) to verify the documents and addresses furnished by the accused.

During verification, the DLF Crime Branch found that Vishnu Dutt, who had been shown as a surety for Bhagat, had died on July 9, 2023. Someone else had allegedly impersonated him and submitted forged documents, police said.

In Mandal's case, the actual owner of the vehicle told police that he had not stood surety for the accused. Instead, a person identified as Ram Prasad had allegedly submitted the documents using a forged Aadhaar card and a fake vehicle registration certificate. Police could not trace Ram Prasad, they said.

Police Investigation Underway

Following the findings, the court cancelled the bail of both accused and ordered that they be taken into custody, police said.

"An FIR has been registered following the court's directions, and an investigation is underway to identify those involved in the fraud and establish their respective roles. Raids are being conducted and the accused will be arrested soon," a senior police officer said.