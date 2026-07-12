Delhi Development Authority Unveils Strict SOP Against Land Encroachment

The Delhi Development Authority has launched a stringent new Standard Operating Procedure, including 72-hour demolition for unauthorised constructions, to enforce a "zero tolerance" policy against land encroachment across the capital.

Key Points DDA implements new SOP for strict action against land encroachment and unauthorised constructions.

Demolition of detected unauthorised structures to be completed within 72 hours by Quick Response Teams.

14 flying squad teams formed for systematic field inspections and technology-enabled monitoring.

SOP includes geo-tagged documentation, drone inspections, and integration with Vacant Land Monitoring System.

Emphasis on continuous monitoring and protection of land to prevent re-encroachment.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued an SOP for strict action against encroachment of its land and demolition of any unauthorised constructions within 72 hours, said a statement on Sunday. The development comes after Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu's instructions for "zero tolerance" against encroachment anywhere in the capital, at a recently held meeting of DDA's advisory council.

New Enforcement Mechanism

In line with Sandhu's instructions, 14 flying squad teams have been formed under DDA zones to undertake systematic field inspections, technology-enabled monitoring and geo-tagged documentation across government lands. The standard operating procedure (SOP) states that demolition of detected unauthorised construction and encroachment will be completed within 72 hours by four dedicated Quick Response Teams (QRT), said the DDA statement. Ongoing unauthorised construction on private land falling within Development Areas shall be demolished after following due process of law, it said.

Technology and Vigilance for Prevention

Under the instructions of the lieutenant governor, the SOP has been designed to facilitate early detection of unauthorised constructions and encroachments, enable prompt demolition and removal action in accordance with applicable legal provisions. The teams will identify unauthorised constructions and encroachments at an early stage, determine the ownership and status of the land, document violations through geo-tagged photographs with date and time stamps, and submit reports for immediate enforcement action. "Wherever required, demolition shall be carried out within 72 hours of detection by the flying squad," DDA said. The QRTs' responsibilities include carrying out the demolition of unauthorised construction and encroachments, submitting a demolition report along with geo-tagged before-and-after photographs of the demolition site by the end of the same day, it said. The SOP further provides for the use of modern technologies, including drone-based inspections, wherever required. The framework also integrates field verification with the Vacant Land Monitoring System (VLMS), enabling regular updating of land records, verification of vacant plots following demolition, and continuous monitoring to prevent re-encroachment. There is significant emphasis on preventing recurrence of encroachments, in keeping with the lieutenant governor's directive for sustained vigilance, the DDA said. Following demolition and removal of unauthorised structures, the field teams will ensure continuous monitoring and protection of the land so that re-encroachment is effectively prevented, it added.