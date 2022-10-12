News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » DCW chief 'gets rape threats' for seeking Sajid Khan's ouster from Bigg Boss

DCW chief 'gets rape threats' for seeking Sajid Khan's ouster from Bigg Boss

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 12, 2022 21:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal has lodged a police complaint alleging that she has been receiving rape threats on 'Instagram' after she wrote to the Centre demanding filmmaker Sajid Khan's ouster from reality show Bigg Boss.

IMAGE: Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

She has submitted the complaint to the Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit and sought immediate registration of a first information report (FIR) and arrest of the perpetrators.

A senior police officer said that a case has been registered and investigation initiated.

 

In a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on October 10, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson had said that several women had levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Khan during the #MeToo movement.

'In 2018, during the #MeToo movement, over 10 actresses, models and journalists spoke out against Khan that led to his suspension from the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association and from directing movies for an year,' she said.

'However, recently, in an apparent attempt to 'whitewash' his image, he has been made a 'housemate' in the popular TV show Bigg Boss. Ever since the commission acted in the matter on October 10, threats are being received online on the Instagram account of DCW Chief Swati Maliwal. In the threats, the men have stated that Maliwal deserves to be raped,' the commission said.

Maliwal had also appealed to Union Minister Thakur to take 'urgent' action and get Khan removed from the show and banned permanently.

'I have been receiving rape threats for supporting voices of #MeToo survivors. Clearly, these are attempts to intimidate the commission and thwart its statutory work. I have submitted a complaint with Delhi Police,' she said.

'An FIR must be registered and such criminals need to be arrested and put behind bars immediately. If I can face rape threats for doing my work, imagine the problems the #MeToo survivors must have faced over the years. Men who enjoy clout in the entertainment industry can not be allowed to get away with their crimes. I appeal to the minister to take urgent action and get Sajid Khan removed from Bigg Boss and banned permanently,' Maliwal said.

India's #MeToo movement started in 2018 and had escalated sharply with many women coming forward with their complaints against popular personalities.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Sajid Khan To Be Evicted From Bigg Boss?
Bigg Boss 16: The BIG Fight!
Bigg Boss 16: The BIG Fight!
Bigg Boss 16: Look WHO entered the house
Bigg Boss 16: Look WHO entered the house
England reveal Test squad for the tour of Pakistan
England reveal Test squad for the tour of Pakistan
For homebuyers, affordability has become a BIG issue
For homebuyers, affordability has become a BIG issue
'By end of Adipurush, I was growling'
'By end of Adipurush, I was growling'
Twin blows: Inflation rises, factory output shrinks
Twin blows: Inflation rises, factory output shrinks
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Bigg Boss 16: Meet the New Captain

Bigg Boss 16: Meet the New Captain

Bigg Boss 16: Guess Who Is NOMINATED?

Bigg Boss 16: Guess Who Is NOMINATED?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances