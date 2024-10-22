News
Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises

Days after Rs 5cr threat to Salman, sender apologises

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 22, 2024 11:27 IST
The Mumbai traffic police have received an apology from a mobile phone number which was earlier used to send a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, officials said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The apology message was received on the WhatsApp helpline of the traffic police on Monday, an official said without elaborating.

During the probe, it was confirmed that the apology was sent from the same mobile number which had been used for sending the threat message, he said.

The city's traffic control room on Thursday received the Rs 5 crore threat message on its WhatsApp helpline, police earlier said.

 

The sender had also said the threat should not be taken lightly, they said.

A case was subsequently registered at Worli police station under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for threat and extortion.

The superstar had earlier received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi gang members also opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April this year, as per police.

A few months back, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
