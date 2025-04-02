HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Days after mega delimitation meet, Stalin writes to Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 02, 2025 15:52 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday reiterated his request for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to present a memorandum on the concerns over the proposed delimitation.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Cm MK Stalin has sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss delimitation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Stalin reminded Modi of the request he had made days ago seeking time to meet him along with MPs from various parties, to present the memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation.

 

In a post on 'X,' the chief minister said: "As previously mentioned, we urgently seek your time to convey our united stance on this critical issue for our people. Awaiting your earliest response."

The CM also posted on social media an official letter he wrote to the Prime Minister on March 27, 2025 seeking an "audience" with him over this issue.

In his letter, Stalin said: "On March 22, 2025, Chennai hosted the inaugural Joint Action Committee meeting on fair delimitation, a historic gathering that brought together Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief minister and prominent leaders representing diverse political ideologies from across India."

Further, Stalin said in the letter: "The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in our Parliamentary democracy. As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
