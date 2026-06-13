Brazen Daylight Murder: Masked Gunmen Kill Pharmacy Cashier In Chandigarh

In a shocking act of violence, a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier was brutally shot dead by masked gunmen in broad daylight in Chandigarh, prompting a police investigation into the brazen attack and raising concerns about public safety.

Key Points A 45-year-old pharmacy cashier, Janki Das, was fatally shot by two masked men in broad daylight in Chandigarh's Sector 11.

The incident, captured on CCTV, involved one assailant firing thirteen rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at close range.

The gunmen escaped on a motorcycle with a third accomplice, despite a police check barrier being barely a few metres away.

Chandigarh police are investigating all possible angles, including extortion or gangster links, though no threats were reported by the shop owner.

The local chemists' shops in the area closed down in protest following the brazen attack.

Two masked men shot dead a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier in broad daylight in the Sector 11 here on Saturday, police said.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the chemist shop. When one of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired thirteen rounds at the victim, Janki Das, standing near the cash counter, from very close range. Das was a native of Himachal Pradesh and was currently living in Dhanas here.

The assailants fled from the crime spot on a motorcycle as their third accomplice was waiting outside, the police said. A few other customers are also seen present inside the shop at the time of the incident. Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily, as the place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.

Eyewitness Accounts And Escape

An eyewitness told reporters near the crime spot that he was sitting outside the shop when suddenly he and some others outside heard the sound of shots being fired. People shouted "catch them-catch them" as soon as the accused rushed out, but they fired in the air and escaped on the bike, the eyewitness said. He said despite the 'police naka' (check barrier) being barely a few metres away from where the incident took place, the accused managed to escape from the spot. After the incident, the chemists' shop in the area downed their shutters on Saturday.

Police Investigation Underway

Briefing reporters outside the incident site, Chandigarh Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sumer Pratap Singh said the incident took place around 2:30 pm. He said the critically injured, Das, was rushed to hospital, but he died. When asked if any extortion and gangster angle was being seen in the incident, Singh said, "Investigations are at a preliminary stage, and it is too soon to say anything, but we are exploring all angles" He said the shop owner had not received any threat. All angles are being taken under investigation. "We are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said.