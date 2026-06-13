HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Broad Daylight Murder: Masked Gunmen Kill Pharmacy Cashier In Chandigarh

Broad Daylight Murder: Masked Gunmen Kill Pharmacy Cashier In Chandigarh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 18:37 IST

x

In a shocking broad daylight crime, a pharmacy cashier was brutally murdered by masked gunmen in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11, prompting a swift police investigation into the high-profile shooting.

Key Points

  • A 45-year-old pharmacy cashier, Janki Das, was fatally shot by two masked assailants in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11 market.
  • The incident, captured on CCTV, shows one attacker firing thirteen rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at close range.
  • The two gunmen fled the scene on a motorcycle with a third accomplice, leaving customers present in the shop during the attack.
  • Chandigarh Police are actively investigating the murder, considering all angles including potential extortion or gangster links, despite the shop owner reporting no prior threats.

Two masked men shot dead a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier in broad daylight in the Sector 11 area here on Saturday, police said.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the chemist shop. One of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired thirteen rounds at the victim, Janki Das, standing near the cash counter, from very close range.

 

Police Investigate Broad Daylight Murder

Das was a native of Himachal Pradesh and was currently living in Dhanas here. The assailants fled from the crime spot on a motorcycle as their third accomplice was waiting outside, the police said. A few other customers were also seen present inside the shop at the time of the incident.

Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily, as the place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.

Briefing reporters outside the incident site, Chandigarh Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sumer Pratap Singh said the incident took place around 2:30 pm. When asked if any extortion and gangster angle was being seen in the incident, Singh said, "Investigations are at a preliminary stage, and it is too soon to say anything, but we are exploring all angles." He added that the shop owner had not received any threat, but they are still exploring all angles. "We are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Unidentified Assailants Shoot Man In Chandigarh Chemist Shop
Man Shot Dead Outside Chandigarh Gym in Broad Daylight
Delhi Police Arrest Alleged Shooter Linked To Dubai Gangster
Delhi Police Arrest Alleged Shooter Linked To Dubai Gangster
'See how the police has solved this case'
'See how the police has solved this case'
Swift Action: Jammu Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Two Suspects
Swift Action: Jammu Police Crack Murder Case, Arrest Two Suspects

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO