Broad Daylight Murder: Masked Gunmen Kill Pharmacy Cashier In Chandigarh

In a shocking broad daylight crime, a pharmacy cashier was brutally murdered by masked gunmen in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11, prompting a swift police investigation into the high-profile shooting.

Key Points A 45-year-old pharmacy cashier, Janki Das, was fatally shot by two masked assailants in Chandigarh's busy Sector 11 market.

The incident, captured on CCTV, shows one attacker firing thirteen rounds from a semi-automatic pistol at close range.

The two gunmen fled the scene on a motorcycle with a third accomplice, leaving customers present in the shop during the attack.

Chandigarh Police are actively investigating the murder, considering all angles including potential extortion or gangster links, despite the shop owner reporting no prior threats.

Two masked men shot dead a 45-year-old pharmacy cashier in broad daylight in the Sector 11 area here on Saturday, police said.

In CCTV footage of the incident, the two men were standing near the cash counter of the chemist shop. One of them took out a semi-automatic pistol and fired thirteen rounds at the victim, Janki Das, standing near the cash counter, from very close range.

Police Investigate Broad Daylight Murder

Das was a native of Himachal Pradesh and was currently living in Dhanas here. The assailants fled from the crime spot on a motorcycle as their third accomplice was waiting outside, the police said. A few other customers were also seen present inside the shop at the time of the incident.

Notably, the main market area of Sector 11 has several chemist shops that see heavy footfall daily, as the place where the incident took place lies adjoining PGIMER here.

Briefing reporters outside the incident site, Chandigarh Deputy Inspector General of Police, Sumer Pratap Singh said the incident took place around 2:30 pm. When asked if any extortion and gangster angle was being seen in the incident, Singh said, "Investigations are at a preliminary stage, and it is too soon to say anything, but we are exploring all angles." He added that the shop owner had not received any threat, but they are still exploring all angles. "We are making all efforts to nab the accused," he said.