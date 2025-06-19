HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Day before Modi's Bihar visit, gunmen open fire in Patna

Day before Modi's Bihar visit, gunmen open fire in Patna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 19, 2025 16:06 IST

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bihar, two motorcycle-borne gunmen on Thursday opened fire in a high-security zone in Bihar's capital Patna, where official residences of several ministers, the leader of opposition and bureaucrats are located, police said.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters upon his arrival, in Patna on May 29, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

No one was injured in the firing incident, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Sachiwalay-1) Anu Kumari said.

Leader of the opposition in the Bihar assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, criticised the NDA government in Bihar, alleging that the criminals have been "protected" by the administration.

 

"Immediately after receiving the information, a team of Airport Police Station personnel reached the spot and found a spent cartridge there. According to eyewitnesses, two motorcycle-borne miscreants fired at a local person, identified as Rahul, and fled the spot. Rahul was unhurt," she told PTI.

The firing incident took place early in the day in the Polo Road area, where the official residences of many ministers, Yadav and top bureaucrats are located, the SDPO said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's house are also located close to the Polo Road.

"A case has been registered, and the matter is being investigated. Search is underway to arrest the miscreants," the SDPO said.

Reacting to the incident, Yadav, in a post on X, wrote, "Bullet shots were fired outside my residence today. In the NDA-ruled Bihar, the morale of criminals, protected by the government, is so high that they are roaming freely in the high-security zone. They fired and fled the spot."

He also said, "Still, NDA leaders will not call it jungle raj. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Bihar tomorrow, so the 'godi' media has to maintain a positive image."

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Siwan on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
