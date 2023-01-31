Day after yatra, Rahul, Priyanka pray at Kheer Bhawani, Hazratbal

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited Jammu and Kashmir's two revered shrines of Kheer Bhawani and Hazratbal on Tuesday, a day after the Bharat Jodo Yatra concluded in Srinagar, officials said.

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at Kheer Bhawani Durga Temple, in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir, January 31, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Gandhi siblings first drove from their hotel in Srinagar to the shrine of Ragnya Devi, popularly known as Mata Kheer Bhawani temple, in Tullamula area of the central Kashmir's Ganderbal district, the officials said.

The duo, accompanied by some Congress leaders, paid obeisance at the shrine nestled among mighty chinars, 28 kilometres from Srinagar, they said.

The temple is a revered shrine for the Kashmiri Pandits who believe that the colour of the sacred spring water, which flows below the temple, indicates to the situation in the valley.

While most of the colours don't have any particular significance, black or dark colour of the water is believed to be an indication of inauspicious times for Kashmir.

Later, they visited Dargah Hazratbal, on the banks of the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar.

The shrine houses a relic of Prophet Mohammed and is deeply revered among the Muslims in the valley.

The visits were kept a secret due to security considerations, they said.