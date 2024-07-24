News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after Union Budget, Opposition protest rocks Parliament

Day after Union Budget, Opposition protest rocks Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 24, 2024 11:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MPs, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, staged a protest in Parliament premises on Wednesday over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget.

IMAGE: Opposition MPs walk out from the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Union Budget-2024, on July 24, 2024. Photograph: ANI on X

Besides Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, several MPs of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Samajwadi Party, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Left joined the protest held on the steps leading up to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Protesting against the budget, Kharge said, "This Budget is anti-people, no one has got justice. They have talked about special package but special status has not been given. This is a deceptive budget and injustice to the people."

 

The MPs raised placards such as 'We want India budget not NDA budget' and 'NDA betrays India in Budget'.

"Yesterday, through the budget, the government of India violated all the principles to keep the federal system," Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said.

"The aim of the budget was to protect the government. Giving so many sops to just two states. We are not against giving funds to Andhra Pradesh and Bihar but other states should also get justice. That is why we are agitating today. Even the people are agitated with this," he said.

SP MP Jaya Bachchan slammed the budget, saying youth have been given false promises.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said his state Uttar Pradesh has been discriminated against. They snatched away jobs and are now talking of apprenticeships, he said.

The decision to protest had been taken at a meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc parties at the 10 Rajaji Marg residence of the Congress president on Tuesday evening.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Congress' deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari, Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray leader Sanjay Raut, TMC leaders Derek O'Brien and Kalyan Banerjee, DMK's T R Baalu, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Maji, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh, and Communist Party of India-Marxist's John Brittas, among others, had attended the meeting.

"The concept of a budget has already been destroyed by this year's Union Budget. They have completely discriminated against most of the states. So the general sentiment of the INDIA bloc meeting was that we have to protest against this," Venugopal had told reporters after the meeting.

Later, in a post on X, Venugopal had said, "The Union Budget presented today was extremely discriminatory and dangerous, which completely goes against the principles of federalism and fairness that the Union Government must follow."

In protest, Congress chief ministers will be boycotting the NITI Aayog meeting scheduled for July 27.

"This government's attitude is completely antithetical to Constitutional principles. We will not participate in an event that is solely designed to hide the true, discriminatory colours of this regime," he had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'This Is An Andhra Pradesh-Bihar Budget'
'This Is An Andhra Pradesh-Bihar Budget'
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Yay or nay? Rate Sitharaman's 7th Budget!
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Rs 1249 cr for Union ministers' salaries, PMO expenses
Coffees, gaming, singing: Inside the Olympic Village
Coffees, gaming, singing: Inside the Olympic Village
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget

More like this

'Kursi bachao', 'copycat': Oppn reacts to Budget 2024

'Kursi bachao', 'copycat': Oppn reacts to Budget 2024

At Rs 6.21 lakh cr, defence budget sees 4.79 rise

At Rs 6.21 lakh cr, defence budget sees 4.79 rise

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances