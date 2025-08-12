HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Day after stray dogs order, ban on leftover food in SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 12, 2025 16:15 IST

A day after it directed the permanent relocation of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters, the Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a circular mandating complete disposal of leftover food inside its court complex to prevent animal bites.

IMAGE: A view of the Supreme Court of India. Photograph: ANI Photo

The communication underscored a "significant" increase in the instances of stray dogs roaming in the apex court corridors and inside the lift in the Supreme Court premises.

"All leftover food items must be disposed of exclusively in properly covered dustbins. Under no circumstances should food be discarded in open areas or uncovered containers. This measure is crucial to prevent animals from being attracted to and scavenging for food, thereby significantly reducing the risk of bites and maintaining hygiene standards. Your cooperation in implementing this directive is essential for the safety of all," the circular said.

 

On August 11, the top court observed instances of dog bites had given rise to an "extremely grim" situation and ordered the permanent relocation of all strays in Delhi-NCR "at the earliest".

The top court further opined dog shelters will have to be augmented over time and directed Delhi authorities to start with creating shelters of around 5,000 canines within six to eight weeks.

The directions came from a bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan which also warned of strict action against an individual or organisation in case of any kind of obstruction in the relocation drive, that might also prompt the court to initiate contempt proceedings.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
