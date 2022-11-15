News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day after SC warning, VHP demands central law against forceful conversion

Day after SC warning, VHP demands central law against forceful conversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 15, 2022 18:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Centre must bring in a law against 'illegal' religious conversion at the earliest, the Vishva Hindu Parishad demanded on Tuesday, a day after the Supreme Court warned of a 'difficult situation' ahead if proselytisation through deception, allurement and intimidation is not stopped.

Various incidents and commissions formed on this subject so far have concluded that illegal conversion is a threat to the fundamental right to religious freedom and national security as well, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement.

 

"The judiciary had in many cases earlier also stressed the need for a central law on illegal conversion. It is the need of the hour that a central legislation should be brought in forthwith to rid India of the problem of illegal conversions," he said.

At present, such a law has been enacted in just eight states to stop illegal conversion while the problem is nationwide, he added.

Underlining that forced religious conversion may pose a danger to national security and impinge on the religious freedom of citizens, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to step in and make sincere efforts to tackle the "serious" issue

"The issue with respect to the alleged conversion of religion, if it is found to be correct and true, is a very serious issue which may ultimately affect the security of the nation as well as the freedom of religion and conscience of the citizens.

"Therefore, it is better that the Union government may make their stand clear and file counter on what steps can be taken by Union and/or others to curb such forced conversion, maybe by force, allurement or fraudulent means," a bench of justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli said.

The VHP has been demanding the enactment of a central law to curb illegal religious conversion for long. Last year in December, the RSS affiliate launched a nationwide campaign against religious conversion.

"The VHP has also passed resolutions on this subject several times. Illegal conversion not only poses a threat to national security but also to social harmony," the outfit's joint general secretary said.

"After Independence, all the commissions set up to examine the issue of illegal conversion had a clear opinion that a central law must be made to stop it," he claimed.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Probe ordered into kids' conversion at MP care centre
Probe ordered into kids' conversion at MP care centre
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
Why no norms to stop conversions in TN schools: HC
Why no norms to stop conversions in TN schools: HC
India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora
India moving at speed and scale, Modi tells diaspora
HC asks how Morbi bridge upkeep deal went to Oreva
HC asks how Morbi bridge upkeep deal went to Oreva
India, US begin Yudh Abhyas military drill in U'khand
India, US begin Yudh Abhyas military drill in U'khand
Aaftab helped his family shift to Mumbai 15 days ago
Aaftab helped his family shift to Mumbai 15 days ago
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC

Forced religious conversions very serious matter: SC

Amazon funding religious conversions, says RSS weekly

Amazon funding religious conversions, says RSS weekly

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances