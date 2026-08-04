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Day after BJP's Bankipur defeat, Nitish meets Modi

Source: PTI August 04, 2026 15:35 IST 2 Minutes Read
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JD-U supremo Nitish Kumar's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, following the BJP's by-election loss in Bankipur, signals potential shifts and discussions within the Bihar political landscape.

Nitish Kumar meets Modi

IMAGE: JD-U president Nitish Kumar meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House, New Delhi, August 4, 2026. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh and JD-U national working president Sanjay Jha were also present. Photograph: @NitishKumar X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • JD-U leader Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.
  • The meeting followed the BJP's defeat in the Bankipur assembly by-election.
  • Poll strategist Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur seat, a traditional BJP stronghold.
  • Nitish Kumar recently resigned as Bihar CM, leading to a BJP leader taking the top post.
  • Bihar is currently governed by a coalition of BJP and JD-U.

Janata Dal-United supremo and former chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a day after the BJP lost Patna's Bankipur assembly seat in a by-election.

Kumar, a Rajya Sabha MP, was accompanied by JD-U leaders -- Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh and Rajya Sabha MP and national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha -- in his meeting with the prime minister.

 

"Rajya Sabha MP Shri @NitishKumar Ji met PM @narendramodi earlier today," the prime minister's office said in a post on 'X'.

Key Political Developments In Bihar

Kumar said he paid a courtesy call on the prime minister at his office room in the Parliament House complex in New Delhi.

The by-election at Bankipur, considered a BJP bastion, was necessitated after BJP president Nitin Nabin vacated the seat following his election to Rajya Sabha after he assumed charge as party chief.

Poll strategist-turned-politician and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor defeated BJP's Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes.

Kumar, the ten-time chief minister of Bihar, resigned from the state's top post in April, following which, for the first time, a BJP leader, Samrat Choudhary, assumed charge as chief minister.

The BJP and JD-U are running a coalition government in Bihar.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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