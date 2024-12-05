News
Home  » News » Day after assassination bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'

Day after assassination bid, Sukhbir Badal continues 'seva'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: December 05, 2024 11:51 IST
A day after he survived a bid on his life, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday performed the duty of 'sewadar' outside Takht Kesgarh Sahib in Punjab's Rupnagar district amid tight security.

IMAGE: Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal. Photograph: ANI Photo

The former deputy chief minister, a Z+ protectee, arrived at the Ananadpur Sahib shrine surrounded by security personnel. Dressed in blue 'sewadar' uniform, Badal sat at the entrance of the gurdwara with a spear in one hand.

He is undergoing religious punishment pronounced by the Akal Takht, the temporal body of Sikhs, for "mistakes" committed by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) government and his party in Punjab from 2007 to 2017.

 

Besides the Golden Temple in Amritsar, the Akal Takht has asked Badal to perform the service of 'sewadar' at Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Takht Damdama Sahib, and Darbar Sahib in Muktsar and Fatehgarh Sahib for two days each.

On the second day of his penance at the Golden Temple on Wednesday, Badal had a narrow escape as a former Khalistani terrorist fired at him from a close range but missed as he was overpowered by plainclothes policemen.

Police made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Badal's visit to Takht Kesgarh Sahib.

Rupnagar Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana said foolproof security arrangements have been made.

Plainclothes policemen have also been deployed and police are keeping an eye on things, officials said.

Besides Badal, SAD leaders and workers were present at the gurdwara.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
