News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Day 7 of op: Security forces comb through Anantnag forest

Day 7 of op: Security forces comb through Anantnag forest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 19, 2023 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Security forces sieved through the dense forests of Gadole in Kashmir Valley's Anantnag district for the seventh day on Tuesday, one of Jammu and Kashmir's longest anti-militancy operations that has claimed the lives of three officers and a soldier.

IMAGE: Security personnel deployed during the search operation for terrorists in the forest area of Gadole, Kokernag in Anantnag district. Photograph: ANI Photo

Two bodies were found from the forest area on Monday.

One was identified as Pradeep, the soldier killed by terrorists last week Wednesday.

 

The identity of the other is yet to be ascertained, officials said.

Police officials have maintained silence on the operation for the last four days.

They believe two to three terrorists are trapped in the forest area.

The operation started on Wednesday when Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat were killed by terrorists.

Pradeep went missing on the first day of the encounter and was believed to have been killed.

Officials had said earlier that drone footage showed a charred body near one of the terrorist hideouts destroyed during the operation.

Security forces are using drones and helicopters to survey the dense forest area with several cave-like hideouts where terrorists are believed to have been holed up since Wednesday.

On Sunday, the security cordon was extended to the neighbouring Posh Kreeri area as a precautionary measure to ensure the terrorists don't slip into civilian areas.

Addressing a function here late on Sunday evening, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said every drop of blood of the slain security personnel will be avenged and the terrorist handlers will have to pay a heavy price.

"We have complete faith in our soldiers.... The entire nation stands in solidarity with the jawans," Sinha said.

Top officials of the security grid in Kashmir, including the director general of police (DGP) and general officer commanding (GOC) of the Army's 15 Corps, have been monitoring the operation.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
The Terrorists Will Be Eliminated Soon
Their Lives Won't Go In Vain
Their Lives Won't Go In Vain
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
The Grief Of A Martyr's Father
Women's quota bill likely to be tabled in Parl today
Women's quota bill likely to be tabled in Parl today
Is Xi Losing Control Over Power?
Is Xi Losing Control Over Power?
With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages
With Elections Near, Debate On Freebies Rages
'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'
'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Soldier among 2 found dead on Day 6 of Anantnag op

Soldier among 2 found dead on Day 6 of Anantnag op

Jai Hind Papa: 6-yr-old's last salute to Col Manpreet

Jai Hind Papa: 6-yr-old's last salute to Col Manpreet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances