Rediff.com  » News » Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed

Day 2 of Rajouri encounter: 2 Lashkar terrorists killed

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
November 23, 2023 15:39 IST
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard at the site after an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, on Wednesday. November 22, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the encounter location.

One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Quari, a hardcore terrorist from Pakistan, the spokesman said.

 

"He has been trained on Pakistan and Afghan front. He is a highly ranked terrorist leader of Lashkar-e-Taiba," he said.

The Pakistani terrorist has been active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group from the past one year, he said, adding he is also believed to be the mastermind of the Dangri and Kandi attacks.

Quari was sent to revive terrorism in the region, the spokesman said, adding he is an expert in IEDs.

Earlier, Four Army personnel, including two captains of special forces, were killed and two others were injured in the encounter on Wednesday.

-- with PTI inputs

