The Bombay High Court has temporarily halted the demolition of a dilapidated south Mumbai building, once linked to notorious underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, following a legal challenge by alleged Waqf trust beneficiaries.

IMAGE: Demolition underway at Musafirkhana, former residence of Dawood Ibrahim's family, Mumbai, November 19, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Savil/for Rediff.com

Key Points The Bombay High Court on Thursday issued an interim order staying until November 25 the demolition of a dilapidated south Mumbai building.

The building, Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, was once the residence and an early base of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The court's order came hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began pulling down the structure, which was classified as dangerous (C-1).

The stay was granted on a petition filed by two persons claiming to be beneficiaries of the Waqf institution, challenging the demolition notices.

Petitioners contend it is a Waqf property and the demolition action is contrary to Supreme Court orders, with the dispute also linked to redevelopment by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust.

The Bombay High Court on Thursday gave an interim order staying until November 25 the demolition of a dilapidated building in south Mumbai, which was once the residence and an early base of underworld don and 1993 serial blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim.

High Court Intervenes In Demolition

The order by a bench of Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna came hours after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) began pulling down the structure.

The court said the matter involved highly disputed facts which require a proper hearing, and directed all parties concerned to maintain status quo till then.

The order was passed on a petition filed by two persons, who claim to be beneficiaries of the Waqf institution - Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, challenging the notices issued to the residents of the building to vacate the same.

Dispute Over Waqf Property Status

The bench was informed by the civic body's lawyer that the razing of the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana building on Pakmodia Street in the Bhendi Bazaar area began Thursday morning.

The building was classified as C-1, a category indicating the structure was dangerous and required demolition.

The court, while saying that the matter required proper hearing, stayed any further demolition of the building till November 25 when the plea would be heard further.

As per the plea, the dispute concerns a property belonging to the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana Trust, which includes a mosque.

According to the petition, the property was dedicated in 1864 by Haji Ismail Haji Habib for use as a 'musafirkhana' (rest house) for Haj pilgrims, along with a mosque.

The petitioners have contended it is a Waqf property and that the demolition action is contrary to the orders passed by the Supreme Court.

The dispute is also linked to the redevelopment of the property by the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT).

Demolition Efforts And Police Presence

The petitioners have challenged the BMC's action, alleging the demolition notice disregarded existing court orders and the prescribed procedure.

A civic official said four JCBs, a mac-lift, dumpers, gas-cutters, and 80 labourers were deployed for the demolition, which started around 7 am.

As many as 680 police constables and 80 officers, including assistant commissioner and above ranks, were present at the site to avoid law and order issues, he added.

A significant portion of the single-storey structure was demolished before the HC court order came in, the official said.

BMC Ward Officer Sunil Mane and Deputy Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav did not respond to calls for comments.

Dawood Ibrahim and his family lived in the building in the 1970s before he fled India in 1986.