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Rajasthan Officer Dies By Suicide After FIR In Accountant's Death

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 12, 2026 14:47 IST

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An assistant treasury officer in Rajasthan's Dausa district has died by suicide, leaving behind a note accusing others of harassment, just days after he was named in an FIR concerning the death of a junior accountant.

Key Points

  • Assistant treasury officer Manoj Meena (45) died by suicide at his residence in Sinduki village, Dausa.
  • His death occurred days after an FIR was lodged against him, accusing him of harassment and murder in the case of junior accountant Sheetal Meena's death.
  • Manoj Meena had previously denied the allegations, stating no dispute existed in the office.
  • A suicide note was recovered, in which the deceased accused a naib tehsildar and his brother-in-law of harassment.
  • Police are investigating the incident, and the body has been sent for postmortem at Mahwa district hospital.

An assistant treasury officer allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Rajasthan's Dausa district days after an FIR was filed against him in a harassment and murder case of an accountant, police said on Friday.

Investigation Into Officer's Death

The deceased, identified as Manoj Meena (45), hanged himself at his house in Sinduki village on Thursday night.

 

The case is linked to the death of junior accountant Sheetal Meena (25), who allegedly died due to poisoning in Dausa last month. Her brother had lodged an FIR on May 11 at Manpur police station, accusing Manoj Meena of harassment and murder.

However, Manoj Meena had denied the allegations, stating there was no dispute or tension in office on the day of the incident.

Family members said Manoj Meena was alone at home on Thursday when he took the step. When his wife repeatedly called him and received no response, a tenant was sent to check on him on Friday morning, following which the incident came to light.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Mahwa district hospital for postmortem, police said.

Mahwa Station House Officer Mahendra Singh Yadav said a suicide note has been recovered in which the deceased has accused a naib tehsildar posted in Bhusawar and his brother-in-law of harassment.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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