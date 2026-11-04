Daulat Ram College Professor Sent On Leave Over Harassment Allegations

Discover the latest developments at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College as a professor is sent on leave following serious sexual harassment and assault allegations from a female student, prompting an Internal Complaints Committee investigation and student union demands for justice.

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Key Points A professor at Daulat Ram College was sent on leave on Wednesday after a female student filed a complaint of sexual harassment and assault.

The student alleged the professor sent inappropriate messages, attempted molestation, and threatened to fail her, with the incident occurring on October 27 and the complaint filed on October 29.

The college's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) is currently investigating the allegations.

The Daulat Ram College Students' Union president has demanded a fair, impartial, and time-bound investigation, threatening protests if justice is delayed.

The Students' Union emphasised the non-negotiable safety and dignity of students and called for strict action, including termination, if allegations are proven.

A professor at Delhi University's Daulat Ram College has been sent on leave following a complaint by a female student alleging sexual harassment and assault, and the Internal Complaints Committee is looking into the matter, university officials said on Wednesday.

Allegations Against Professor

A student, speaking on behalf of the complainant, alleged that the professor had sent her several inappropriate sexual messages, attempted to molest her and threatened to fail her. The alleged incident took place on October 27, while the complaint was filed on October 29, the student said.

The officials said that the complaint has been forwarded to the college's Internal Complaints Committee, which is looking into the matter. Also, the professor was sent on leave after the complaint was received.

Students' Union Demands Action

The Daulat Ram College Students' Union president said the union stood firmly with the complainant and demanded a fair, impartial and time-bound investigation by the ICC.

"It should be followed by strict action, including termination of the accused professor if the allegations are established," the students' union president said.

He also warned that any delay in delivering justice would compel the union to launch a large-scale protest and approach the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other relevant authorities.

The union president said the safety, dignity and justice of every student were non-negotiable and assured students that efforts would be made to prevent such incidents on the campus.