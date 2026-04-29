Ranchi Teenager Kills Mother For Refusing Money

In a shocking crime in Ranchi, a teenager and her boyfriend have been arrested for the murder of her mother, allegedly over a dispute about money and her relationship.

Key Points A teenager in Ranchi allegedly murdered her mother for refusing to give her money.

The teenager confessed to the crime, implicating her boyfriend and his friends.

The victim was suffocated with a pillow, and her body was buried before being exhumed by police.

The accused daughter wanted to marry her boyfriend and was spending a lot of money on him, which her mother disapproved of.

Police detained a minor girl and arrested two persons, including her "boyfriend" from Bihar's Gaya, for allegedly killing her 50-year-old mother for not giving money in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, an officer said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on April 27, three days after the incident. The deceased was identified as Nahida Parveen, a resident of Manitola within Doranda police station limits, a senior police officer said.

Details of the Crime and Investigation

City SP Paras Rana said a written complaint in this regard was lodged by the victim's brother-in-law on April 26, in which he stated the matter seemed doubtful.

"We arrested two people from Bihar's Gaya district, including the boyfriend of the victim's 17-year-old adopted daughter, and detained the girl. During interrogation, the girl confessed to the crime, stating that she had killed her mother after colluding with her boyfriend, Arbaz Khan (20), and his three friends. She killed her mother when the victim refused to give her money," Rana told reporters.

Motive Behind the Murder

The accused daughter also said she wanted to marry her boyfriend and was spending a lot of money on him. This came to her mother's knowledge, and after learning this, the victim refused to give her money. Thereafter, she gave Rs 5 lakh to her boyfriend, he said.

How the Murder Was Executed

On April 24, she, along with her boyfriend and his three other friends, killed the victim by suffocating her with a pillow, the SP said.

On April 26, the victim's body was buried in a grave at a graveyard in Doranda, he said.

Exhumation and Post-Mortem Examination

On Tuesday, when police exhumed the victim's body in the presence of a magistrate, injury marks were also found on her neck. Thereafter, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), they said.