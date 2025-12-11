Daughter Accepts Nobel Peace Prize For María Corina Machado

Maria Corina Machado, a leading voice for democracy in Venezuela, won this year's Nobel Peace Prize. Because she was hiding from Nicolás Maduro's authoritarian government, she could not attend the ceremony in Oslo.

She tried to escape Venezuela by boat and reached Curacao, but she was still unable to arrive in time.

Her daughter Ana Corina accepted the prize and read her message.

In it, Maria said democratic countries must stand together to defend freedom.

She called the award a symbol of hope for Venezuela and the world.

She is only the second Venezuelan to win a Nobel Prize.

The Peace Prize was awarded in Oslo, while the other Nobel Prizes were presented in Stockholm.

IMAGE: A picture of 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Venezuelan Opposition leader Maria Corina Machado is displayed inside the Oslo City Hall, Norway, December 10, 2025, here and below. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ana Corina Sosa Machado, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Corina Machado'S daughter, accepts the award on her mother's behalf. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ana Corina Sosa Machado speaks after accepting the award on her mother's behalf. Photograph: Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ana Corina Sosa Machado arrives along with the Nobel Committee at Oslo City Hall before the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ana Corina Sosa Machado looks on after accepting the Nobel Peace Prize for her mother. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Ricardo Sosa Machado, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Maria Corina Machado's son, at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Corina Perez de Machado, Maria Corina Machado's mother, at the ceremony. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

IMAGE: Norway's King Harald and Queen Sonja at the ceremony to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Corina Machado. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Norway's Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Princess Ingrid Alexandra at the Nobel Peace Prize award ceremony. Photograph: Ole Berg-Rusten/NTB/via Reuters

IMAGE: Panama's President Jose Raul Mulino, first lady Maricel de Mulino and Argentina's President Javier Milei at the ceremony. Photograph: Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

IMAGE: Maria Corina Machado's supporters celebrate her Nobel Peace Prize in Buenos Aires, Argentina, December 10, 2025. Photograph: Agustin Marcarian/Reuters

