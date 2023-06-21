News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Darwin's theory not removed from textbooks: Pradhan

Darwin's theory not removed from textbooks: Pradhan

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2023 14:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has sought to assuage fears about the 'deletion' of Charles Darwin's theory of evolution from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and said 'nothing of this sort has happened'.

IMAGE: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Photograph: ANI Photo

Pradhan was speaking at an event at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday.

"A controversy is going on these days that Darwin's theory of evolution has been removed from science books by the NCERT and the periodic table has been left out, but I would like to state here publicly that nothing of this sort has happened," he said.

 

After the controversy broke out, Pradhan spoke to the NCERT, which is an autonomous body, and sought details, the minister said.

"According to them, experts had advised that during COVID-19, some repetitive parts could be reduced and later brought back. So the content in Classes 8 and 9 is unchanged. In the book of Class 10, some portion related to the theory of evolution was omitted last year, and it is unchanged in Classes 11 and 12," he said.

There is a view that students who would not study science after Class 10 would miss out on some specific subjects related to Darwin's theory of evolution, which is a valid point, the minister conceded.

"Periodic table is taught in Class 9, and is also being taught in Classes 11 and 12. As per the NCERT, one or two examples (related to the theory of evolution) were omitted. But I would like to assure you that the National Education Policy is being implemented, and as per that policy, new textbooks are being prepared," Pradhan added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Omission Of Darwin's Theory Is A Serious Error'
'Omission Of Darwin's Theory Is A Serious Error'
NCERT's latest: Darwin dropped from std 10 textbook
NCERT's latest: Darwin dropped from std 10 textbook
'No scientist says apes turn into humans'
'No scientist says apes turn into humans'
An Interview Young Ladies Must Read!
An Interview Young Ladies Must Read!
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
PIX: India women win Emerging Asia Cup T20 title!
No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment
No choice but...: Musk on Dorsey's India comment
Modi's US visit: India's entry into mineral JV likely
Modi's US visit: India's entry into mineral JV likely
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Darwin vs Satyapal: Who's right?

Darwin vs Satyapal: Who's right?

Why do Modi and his Mantris Mock Science?

Why do Modi and his Mantris Mock Science?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances