India's cultural landscape is set for a major transformation as iconic artefacts like the Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro and the Nizam's jewels are set to be housed in the ambitious new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, promising a grand showcase of over 5,000 years of heritage.

IMAGE: The iconic bronze figurine popularly known as the 'Dancing Girl' of Mohenjo-daro. Photograph: Alfred Nawrath/Wikimedia Commons

Key Points The Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro and the Nizam's jewels are among prized objects moving to the adornment-themed gallery of the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.

The new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, billed as the world's largest, will be developed in the North and South Block complex at an estimated cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

The National Museum in Delhi will remain distinct and will be re-curated, serving as a primary source for objects for the new museum.

The first gallery, themed "Adornment," is expected to open to the public in the later part of 2027, with the overall project implemented by 2031.

Around 1.8 million objects from various museums and private collections have been identified for display in the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum.

The Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro from the National Museum, a set of the Nizam's jewels currently in the RBI's custody and some sculptures from the Indian Museum collection in Kolkata are among the prized objects that will be moved to the adornment-themed gallery of the upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum, Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal said.

During an interaction held at the Kartavya Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday, he also said the objects to be moved to the new museum will primarily be sourced from the National Museum in Delhi, which will then be "re-curated".

Asked about the reports and speculation earlier that the building of the 35,000-square metre National Museum here on Janpath -- which holds approximately two lakh objects, both Indian and foreign, covering more than 5,000 years of Indian cultural heritage -- would be consumed as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, he said: "a decision has been taken by the government that this museum will stay as the National Museum".

The foundation of the present building, an iconic structure, was laid by the country's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, on May 12, 1955.

New Museum's Vision And Scope

The Union Cabinet, at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11, approved the development of the Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum (YYBM) through adaptive reuse of the North and South Block complex in Delhi, at an estimated project cost of Rs 3,230 crore.

Billed to be the largest museum in the world, it will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years, officials had said earlier.

The ambitious museum project will be implemented in a phased manner by 2031, and the first gallery to be set up on the theme of "Adornment" in the North Block is expected to open to the public in the later part of 2027, the government had said in a statement.

Aggarwal said the National Museum will "remain the national museum and it will remain a museum of history, and Yuge Yugeen will be a museum of civilisation".

So there is a "distinct differentiation" between the two. But the objects for the Yuge Yugeen Museum will come from museums all over the country, including the National Museum, he added.

Sourcing Artefacts For The Grand Display

The content and collection analysis is being done, and "around 1.8 million (18 lakh) objects" have been identified from the National Museum and other museums under the ambit of the Ministry of Culture, 52 ASI site museums and various other state museums and private collections to be displayed in the YYBM, the government has said.

Other galleries are being developed on themes, such as architecture and cityscapes, mathematics and astronomy, languages and scripts, faith and spirituality and Bharat connects -- trade and ideas, among others.

"But the main source of objects, a lot of objects, will be the National Museum, which will be compatible with various themes that are coming up there. So the emphasis now is that first we curate Yuge Yugeen and take the objects from various museums, and then we re-curate the National Museum, so that the National Museum is populated with objects of its own theme," the secretary said.

Asked about the Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro, a nearly 4,500-year-old bronze artefact, he said, "The Dancing Girl will move to Yuge Yugeen as part of the 'Adornment' gallery, the first gallery there. Since the Dancing Girl is the first image that we have of various adornments that women wore during the civilisational journey of that time, we need to start from there."

Asked why it was moved from the National Museum earlier, he said a "mock gallery" has been created for the scenographers to have an idea of which objects are to go to the first gallery, "so it was moved to the mock gallery and came back to the main display, but finally, it will go to the Yuge Yugeen museum".

Asked which other objects will move there, Aggarwal said "more than 1,000 objects" are going to the "Adornment" gallery.

"These include the Nizam's jewels, currently in RBI vaults, Taxila jewellery at the National Museum, part of miniature painting collections, sculptures from Indian Museum collection as well as Gandhara sculpture collection," he added.

Iconic Artefacts And Their New Home

The top officer said some objects will also be sourced from the Prayagraj Museum in Prayagraj.

Aggarwal said "only 10 per cent" of objects are on display at the National Museum, and rest "90 per cent objects are in storage".

"The focus is on curating the first gallery of Yuge Yugeen; then we will re-curate the National Museum or any other gallery that may be affected (in the country due to shifting of objects)," he said.

The first gallery will showcase the "sophistication of Indian cultural narratives" through the way they were, the secretary said.

"Currently, scenography is happening. Then an advisory committee will look at descriptions and selection of objects," he added.

Historical Significance Of The Museum Site

The North Block earlier housed the home ministry, the finance ministry and other central government offices, while the South Block housed the defence ministry and the Ministry of External Affairs, which have been moved to the newly-built Kartavya Bhawans near the India Gate complex.

The new capital of Delhi was designed and built from 1912 to 1931 by Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens, along with Sir Herbert Baker, and the two imposing buildings -- North Block and South Block -- along with the Rashtrapati Bhavan (earlier, Viceroy's House) form the centrepiece of the Raisina Hill complex.