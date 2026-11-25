In a tragic incident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, a domestic dispute escalated into a fatal confrontation on Tuesday night, leading to a son allegedly killing his father.

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Key Points A 28-year-old dance teacher in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly killed his father on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred after the son intervened in a domestic dispute between his parents, which escalated into an altercation between father and son.

The father, Ramendra Singh, 53, died on the spot from fatal injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

Police have registered a murder case against the son, Satyam Singh, based on his mother's complaint and are searching for him.

A 28-year-old dance teacher allegedly killed his father with a sharp-edged weapon after intervening in a domestic dispute between his parents in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, police said on Wednesday.

Tragic Domestic Dispute Escalates

The incident took place on Tuesday night in the Radhanagar locality under the Kotwali city police station area.

The deceased, identified as Ramendra Singh, 53, worked as a labourer at a local grain market. He allegedly returned home in an inebriated condition and got into an argument with his wife, Anju, police said.

Their son, Satyam Singh, who teaches dance to children, intervened to stop the quarrel. However, an altercation broke out between the father and son, during which Satyam allegedly attacked his father with a sharp-edged weapon, causing fatal injuries, according to the police.

Ramendra died on the spot, following which the accused fled, police said.

City Circle Officer Ajit Chauhan said a murder case had been registered against Satyam based on his mother's complaint.

Police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest the accused, he added.

The body has been sent for postmortem.