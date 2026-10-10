Dalits forced to prostrate in TN over burial ground access

A shocking incident of alleged caste discrimination has emerged from Tamil Nadu's Erode district, where two Dalit men were reportedly forced to prostrate before dominant caste members.

IMAGE: Police have registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, against two individuals, and an investigation is underway. Photograph: PTI Archives

Key Points Two Dalit men were allegedly forced to prostrate before dominant caste members in Perumpalli village, Erode, following a dispute over burial ground access.

The incident occurred after dominant community members blocked the burial of a 90-year-old Dalit man and threatened an economic boycott.

A video purportedly showing the forced prostration went viral, bringing the incident to public attention.

The burial was eventually completed under police protection and the supervision of Revenue Department officials.

Two Dalits in Perumpalli village near Perundurai in Tamil Nadu's Erode district were allegedly forced to prostrate before dominant caste members following a dispute over burial ground access, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light after a video, purportedly showing the men being forced to fall at the feet of the others, went viral.

Dispute Over Burial Ground Access

Following the death of a 90-year-old man on October 5 due to age-related ailments, members of the Scheduled Caste community brought his body for burial.

However, individuals from the dominant community blocked the process, triggering a tense confrontation.

Threats and Economic Boycott

During the heated argument, members of the dominant community allegedly threatened the Dalit villagers, warning that they would be barred from seeking future employment in the locality, police said.

Under threat of economic boycott, two Dalits were forced to fall at the feet of the dominant caste villagers.

Police Action and Ongoing Investigation

In response to the incident, the Thingalur police registered a case late Thursday night based on a complaint filed by the Perundurai revenue inspector.

Charges have been invoked against two individuals under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and an investigation is on.

The burial was ultimately completed under police protection and the supervision of Revenue Department officials. The incident seems to be a fallout of prevailing caste discrimination, sources said.