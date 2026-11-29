In a shocking incident from Agra, a Dalit wedding procession faced alleged assault and caste-based slurs from local strongmen after playing songs related to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, leading to multiple arrests.

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Key Points A Dalit wedding party in Agra's Jagner area was allegedly attacked by local strongmen on Friday night.

The assailants reportedly hurled caste-based slurs and assaulted guests, tearing up a portrait of Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The incident occurred when songs related to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were being played during the wedding procession.

Police have arrested three individuals and registered a case against eight named persons and 20-25 unidentified individuals.

A group of local strongmen allegedly assaulted guests of a wedding party from the Dalit community and hurled cast based slurs in Agra's Jagner area, officials said on Saturday.

Police have arrested three individuals, Additional Commissioner of Police Sachindra Patel said, adding that a case has been registered at the Jagner police station against eight named individuals and 20-25 unidentified persons.

According to the police, a wedding procession for Surendra's daughter arrived on Friday night. Songs related to Dr Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar were allegedly being played during the procession.

At that point, several individuals from the village arrived, allegedly assaulted those in the procession and tore up Ambedkar's portrait. The accused also reportedly hurled caste-based slurs at the members of the wedding party.