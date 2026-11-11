Man Arrested After Dalit Girl Raped, Four Months Pregnant In Bhadohi

A 14-year-old Dalit girl in Bhadohi is four months pregnant after allegedly being repeatedly raped by a 45-year-old man, who has now been arrested under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

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Key Points A 14-year-old Dalit girl in Bhadohi was allegedly raped repeatedly, leading to a four-month pregnancy.

The 45-year-old accused has been arrested following a complaint by the girl's mother.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a medical examination revealed the minor's pregnancy.

Police stated the accused lured the girl and subjected her to sexual assault over the past year, threatening her and her family.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and POCSO Act.

A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped repeatedly by a man in a village here, leaving her four months pregnant, police said on Wednesday.

Investigation And Arrest In Bhadohi Rape Case

The 45-year-old accused has been arrested.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agarwal said an FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by the girl's mother.

According to police, the incident came to light on Tuesday when the victim's mother took her to a hospital after her health deteriorated.

During a medical examination, doctors informed the family that the minor was four months pregnant, after which the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother.

Police stated that the accused lured the girl and repeatedly subjected her to sexual assault over the past year. He had also threatened to kill her and her family members if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 65(1) and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The police said further legal formalities, including the victim's medical examination and the recording of her statement before a magistrate, are underway.