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Accused Arrested After Dalit Girl Molested In Muzaffarpur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk September 28, 2026 13:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district have arrested a neighbour accused of molesting a Dalit girl, highlighting persistent concerns about women's safety in public spaces.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Dalit girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.
  • The incident occurred on Sunday evening when the girl was returning home after helping her grandmother.
  • The victim raised an alarm, which led to the accused fleeing the scene.
  • Police have arrested the accused based on a complaint filed by the girl's family.
  • The incident highlights ongoing concerns about the harassment of girls in public spaces in the eastern state.

A Dalit girl was allegedly molested by her neighbour in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late on Sunday evening in Maniyari police station area.

 

Police Action And Complaint Details

On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's family, an FIR was lodged and the accused arrested, Muzaffarpur (West) SDPO-2 Animesh Chandra Gyani said.

According to the complaint, the accused followed the girl in an isolated stretch, caught hold of her hand and allegedly tried to drag her towards a bush.

Victim's Alert And Aftermath

The girl raised an alarm and called for her father, following which nearby residents rushed to the spot, prompting the accused to flee, the officer said, quoting the complaint.

The incident took place when the girl was returning home after helping her grandmother speak to a relative over the phone.

The victim later narrated the incident to her family. Her mother reportedly went to the accused's house to question him, but he had allegedly left the house by then, he added.

The incident comes close on the heels of several incidents of harassment of girls in public in the eastern state.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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