News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Dalit forcibly converted, made to eat beef in K'taka; 12 booked

Dalit forcibly converted, made to eat beef in K'taka; 12 booked

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 25, 2022 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Dalit man was allegedly forcibly converted to Islam, circumcised and compelled to eat beef against his wish, the police said on Sunday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Reuters

Based on a complaint from Sridhar Gangadhar (26), the police said they have registered a case against 12 people, but no arrests have been made so far.

Gangadhar, who hails from Mandya, in his complaint, said his name, too, was changed to Mohammed Salman.

 

According to the complainant, the chain of incidents started from May when he told this to one of his friends Attavar Rehman from Koppa in Maddur Taluk of Mandya.

Rehman allegedly took him to Banashankari mosque in Bengaluru, where Aziz Sab, another accused, started indoctrinating him in Islam, the police said, citing the complaint.

In Bengaluru, he was taken to several mosques.

He was later circumcised and forced to eat beef. When he refused to eat, he was beaten up, they said.

The accused also took him to mosques in Tirupati and nearby region where they taught him to learn Quran and offer prayers in an Islamic way, the police said.

One day, the accused gave him a target to convert at least three Hindus.

They gave him a pistol and took a photograph. They threatened that they would hand over the photograph to the police and fix him if he did not convert three Hindus, the police said.

On returning to Hubballi, he lodged a complaint on September 9, they said.

Investigations were on and efforts made to verify the claims of the complainant, the police added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Cleric funded by ISI held for conversion: UP police
Cleric funded by ISI held for conversion: UP police
Shrine vandalised in MP over suspicion of conversion
Shrine vandalised in MP over suspicion of conversion
Wajid Khan's family tried to convert me to Islam: Wife
Wajid Khan's family tried to convert me to Islam: Wife
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Ashwin takes on England players over 'run out' wicket
Rajendra Kumar made ESIC chief in bureaucratic rejig
Rajendra Kumar made ESIC chief in bureaucratic rejig
Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going
Fit and still driven, Djokovic wants to keep going
Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
Kenya's Kipchoge shatters marathon world record
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

What was wrong in converting to Islam, asks Hadiya

What was wrong in converting to Islam, asks Hadiya

Conversions create conflicts in society: RSS leader

Conversions create conflicts in society: RSS leader

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances