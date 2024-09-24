News
Rediff.com  » News » Dalit family 'ostracised' in Telangana; 16 held

Dalit family 'ostracised' in Telangana; 16 held

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 24, 2024 16:48 IST
Sixteen people of a village in Medak district of Telangana were arrested for allegedly enforcing a social boycott on members of a Dalit family after they refused to play 'Dappu' (percussion instrument) during village ceremonies, police said on Tuesday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: PTI Photo/Rediff Archives

The family belonging to Madiga community (Scheduled Castes) was allegedly ostracised by some villagers after they refused to continue their traditional occupation of playing 'Dappu' during funerals in the village.

Two brothers of the Dalit family, who are postgraduates and employed in Hyderabad, were being pressurised by some villagers, including some belonging to their own community to play the instrument during ceremonies. However, the brothers had declined.

 

The Upa Sarpanch was also accused of not granting permission for constructing a house and provide water connection to the family, police said.

Some villagers held a meeting on September 10 and passed a resolution to socially boycott the family after the brothers refused to follow the direction to continue their family's traditional occupation.

The resolution also warned of imposing a fine of Rs 5,000 on those disobeying the 'direction'.

Subsequently, the brothers lodged a complaint with the police following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Protection of Civil Rights Act on September 12.

Sixteen people have been arrested so far and efforts are on to nab 15 others who are absconding, a senior police official told PTI.

The brothers also moved the Telangana high court, which directed the police to provide protection to the family.

The Medak District Collector and Superintendent of Police on Monday visited the village and conducted a meeting with the villagers over the social boycott and counselled them.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
