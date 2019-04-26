Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its Delhi office in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.
BJP's candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present.
Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans.
A few days ago, the party has also given a ticket to Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans to contest Lok Sabha polls from the North West Delhi constituency. Hans replaced MP Udit Raj.
