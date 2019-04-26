rediff.com

Daler Mehndi joins Bharatiya Janata Party

April 26, 2019 15:04 IST

IMAGE: Punjabi singer and BJP candidate from North West Delhi seat Hans Raj Hans, Vijay Goel and Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi at the party office in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Famous Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party at its Delhi office in the presence of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and Union minister Vijay Goel.

BJP's candidate from northwest Delhi constituency Hans Raj Hans, Union minister and Chandni Chowk candidate Harsh Vardhan and other party leaders were also present.

 

Mehndi's daughter is married to a son of Hans.

A few days ago, the party has also given a ticket to Sufi singer Hans Raj Hans to contest Lok Sabha polls from the North West Delhi constituency. Hans replaced MP Udit Raj.

