Dalai Lama rings in 90th birthday amid succession buzz

A heavy rain Sunday morning did little to dispirit the thousands who gathered in the main courtyard of Tsuglagkhang, the Dalai Lama temple, to observe the 90th birth anniversary of the 14th Dalai Lama.

IMAGE: Tibetan spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, is served food on his 90th birthday celebration at the Tsuglagkhang, also known as the Dalai Lama Temple complex, in Dharamshala, on July 6, 2025. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

The massive celebrations came in the wake of speculations, made rounds the past few days, that the Dalai Lama institution will be abolished.

However, the Tibetan spiritual leader put to rest uncertainties on Wednesday by stating that the institution will continue.

The birthday was attended by the representatives of various Tibetan Buddhist sects, school children, dancers and singers from different countries, and Buddhists from across the world.

Political leaders from India and abroad also shared the canopied space, admiring the Dalai Lama and his continuing commitment to global peace and religious harmony.

Speaking at the ceremony, seated in front of a nine-tier cake, Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso said that it is the love of the people that motivates him to continue on the path of serving all sentient beings.

IMAGE: Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, and Sikyong of the Central Tibetan Administration Penpa Tsering, sit with the 14th Dalai Lama during the celebration. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

"So on my part, I reflect on Shantideva's Bodhisattvacharyavatara, the Bodhisattva way of life, considering all sentient beings as my relatives and friends, and I always think of serving all sentient beings to as best of my ability. On this birthday celebrations you have come here with great joy. So thank you," he said.

"The more people, the more joy expressed from their hearts. I also feel inspired because I practise Bodhichitta. Instead of focusing on selfish goals to get people's admiration, my focus on serving others and holding others dearer than myself helps me gather people around and to have their admiration," the Tibetan leader said to a ground full of admirers lined up wall to wall.

The Dalai Lama said that the people did not come for his birthday out of obligation, but with a deep sense of reverence.

"So when I reflect upon my life, I see that I have not wasted my life at all. Having been titled the Dalai Lama I have no pride and arrogance. As a follower of the Buddha, a bhikshu, a monk to serve the public, and to serve the teachings of Buddha are my main practices," he said.

The celebrations started with a song for the Dalai Lama performed by Switzerland-based Tibetan singer Jamyan Choeden. It was followed by a dance performance by a group of Mongolian and Albanian artists.

IMAGE: Students attend the 90th birthday of the Dalai Lama. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sikyong Penpa Tsering, the president of the Central Tibetan Administration, released a statement by the Kashag, the cabinet of the Tibetan government-in-exile, and announced a 'Year of Compassion' to be observed by Tibetans and 'friends of Tibet' globally.

The statement said that the Dalai Lama's four principal commitments the promotion of universal human values, religious harmony, preservation of Tibetan culture and environment, and revival of ancient Indian knowledge offer unparalleled solutions to the issues of the world.

"In today's world, which faces interconnected crises including violent conflicts, arms races, trade wars, social fragmentation, moral decay, and climate change, these commitments offer unparalleled and indisputable solutions," the statement read.

Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Sikkim minister Sonam Lama, and Hollywood actor Richard Gere addressed the gathering after the performances.

Former US presidents George W Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama sent their birthday wishes via video messages.

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio also sent a message on the occasion.