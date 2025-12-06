HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dal Tadka, Achaari Baingan: What Putin was served at state dinner

December 06, 2025 13:31 IST

From Gucchi Doon Chetin (stuffed morels with Kashmiri walnut chutney) to Achaari Baingan and Yellow Dal Tadka were part of a state banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu for her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu hosts a state banquet for her Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/X

Regional specialities were represented in the banquet dinner for the Russian delegation, the last engagement of Putin before his return to Moscow on Friday.

The 'on table' offerings included Bengali sweet 'Gur Sandesh' and south Indian snack 'Murakku' besides other things.

 

In the background, the Naval band and an ensemble of classical instrumentalists, played traditional Indian classical as well as Bollywood music and celebrated Russian compositions to showcase the deep cultural connections between the two nations.

A song was played from Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's movie Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani by the Naval band. Kalinka, a Russian folk tune, as well as the 'Amritavarshini' and 'Nalinkanthi' ragas was also performed.

The classical ensemble showcased their art on traditional instruments, including the sarod, sarangi, and tabla and also paid tribute to Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky by performing The Nutcracker Suite.

In the main course, curries were accompanied by dry fruit and saffron pulao and a selection of breads, including Lachha Parantha and Magaz Naan.

Keeping in mind the winter chill of the national capital, the dinner ended with comforting sweets like Badam Ka Halwa.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
