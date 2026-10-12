Cybercriminals Dupe Farmer Of Rs 1.31 Crore In Digital Arrest Fraud

A 62-year-old farmer in Karnataka fell victim to a sophisticated "digital arrest" scam, losing a staggering Rs 1.31 crore to cybercriminals impersonating law enforcement officials.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A 62-year-old farmer from Dakshina Kannada was duped of Rs 1.31 crore by cybercriminals.

The fraudsters impersonated Mumbai police and ATS officers, placing him under "digital arrest" from September 2 to October 6, 2026.

They coerced him into transferring money by falsely linking him to an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The farmer transferred a total of Rs 1,31,50,000 through RTGS transactions to bank accounts specified by the accused.

Dakshina Kannada Cyber Crime Police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A 62-year-old farmer from Dakshina Kannada district was allegedly duped of Rs 1.31 crore by cybercriminals posing as Mumbai police and Anti-Terrorism Squad officers, who placed him under digital arrest over claims that he had transferred money to an accused in the Pahalgam terror attack, police said on Monday.

Understanding The Digital Arrest Scam

The farmer was allegedly kept under digital arrest from September 2 to October 6, 2026, during which the fraudsters threatened him through WhatsApp video calls and coerced him into transferring money to various bank accounts, police said.

The accused allegedly told the farmer, a resident of Puttur taluk, that the transfers were necessary to verify his bank accounts and establish the legitimacy of his funds.

According to the police complaint, the farmer, believing their claims, transferred a total of Rs 1,31,50,000 through RTGS transactions to bank accounts specified by the accused during the period.

After realising that he had been cheated, he contacted the national cybercrime helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint.

The Dakshina Kannada Cyber Crime Police Station has registered a case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.

Further investigation is under way, they added.

A digital arrest scam involves fraudsters impersonating law enforcement or government officials and falsely accusing victims of involvement in serious crimes. They intimidate victims through video or audio calls and coerce them into transferring money to purportedly verify their funds or prove their innocence.