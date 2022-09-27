News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

Daily Covid cases in India lowest in 118 days

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 27, 2022 13:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

India logged 3,230 new coronavirus infections, the lowest recorded in 118 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,45,75,473, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Photograph: Shanky Rathore/ANI Photo

The active cases declined to 42,358 while the death toll climbed to 5,28,562 with 32 fatalities which includes 22 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said, adding the national Covid recovery rate increased to 98.72 per cent.

A decline of 1,057 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

 

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 1.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

According to the ministry, 217.82 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The ten fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from West Bengal and two from Maharashtra.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
Scientists believe Covid is almost over, but...
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
'No need to panic about COVID-19'
Covid Crisis: Is the WORST Over?
Covid Crisis: Is the WORST Over?
Modi pays tribute to Abe Shinzo, meets Kishida
Modi pays tribute to Abe Shinzo, meets Kishida
Collegium elevates Bombay HC chief justice to SC
Collegium elevates Bombay HC chief justice to SC
Modi, Kamala Attend Abe's Funeral
Modi, Kamala Attend Abe's Funeral
Want To Play Dandiya With Sunny?
Want To Play Dandiya With Sunny?
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'We can't get rid of COVID-19 for a long time to come'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

'No need for special attention to COVID-19 anymore'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances