Dahi Handi festivities turn tragic: Woman dies in Pune, 22 'govindas' injured in Mumbai

Tragedy struck Dahi Handi celebrations as a woman died in Pune after an iron structure collapsed, while 22 'govindas' were injured in Mumbai.

IMAGE: A member of Gokul Mitra Mandal breaks Dahi Handi on the occasion of Janmashtami at Naigaon, Dadar-East, in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 45-year-old woman, Salma Salauddin Pathan, died in Pune after an iron frame from a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her during dismantling.

Pathan's family declined to lodge a complaint, but police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the structure's collapse.

In Mumbai, 22 'govindas' were injured while forming human pyramids during Dahi Handi celebrations, with 21 discharged after treatment.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had made extensive arrangements, including over 100 beds in civic hospitals, to treat injured 'govindas'.

A 45-year-old woman was crushed to death under an iron structure in Pune, and at least 22 'govindas' sustained injuries during Dahi Handi celebrations in Mumbai, officials said on Saturday.

Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Pune, died after a temporary iron frame erected for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her when it was being dismantled on Friday night, police said.

Pune Tragedy Details

Workers were dismantling the iron frame after the event organised by the Vighnaharta Mandal concluded, and a heavy portion fell on Pathan, who sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they said.

Pathan's son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal, and her family declined to lodge a complaint against the organisers and urged the police not to register a case on their own, police said.

An accidental death report has been registered, and the police are looking into the collapse of the structure, an official said.

Injuries in Mumbai Celebrations

In Mumbai, 22 'govindas' who were part of human pyramids during the 'Dahi Handi' celebrations sustained injuries, civic officials said. Of them, 21 were discharged from hospitals after treatment, they said.

Dahi Handi, which is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna, is seeing enthusiastic participation by the revellers. The festival is being celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in Mumbai and other parts of the state.

As part of the celebrations, 'govindas' form multi-tier human pyramids to break 'Dahi Handis' (clay pots filled with curd) suspended mid-air.

Hospital Preparedness and Security

As many as 20 'govindas' were admitted to hospitals in the island city and all of them were discharged after treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said.

One 'govinda' was injured in an eastern suburb and was discharged post-treatment, while another one in a western suburb is currently undergoing treatment, they said.

In view of the festival, the police have stepped up security across the city, deploying heavy bandobast in sensitive areas.

The BMC has said that it has made extensive arrangements to treat injured 'govindas'.

Sixteen civic-run suburban hospitals and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital in Sion, KEM Hospital in Parel and Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central have over 100 beds ready for their treatment, the civic body stated in a release on Friday.