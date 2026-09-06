Dahi Handi: 31 Pune Ganapati Mandals say no to DJs, embrace tradition

Pune's prominent Ganapati mandals are championing traditional, DJ-free Dahi Handi celebrations, setting a precedent for the upcoming Ganeshotsav and advocating for cultural preservation over high-decibel sound systems.

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Key Points Thirty-one prominent Ganapati mandals in Pune celebrated a "DJ-free" Dahi Handi, promoting traditional instruments for festivals.

The initiative, led by Punit Balan, encourages the use of dhol-tasha and halgi to preserve Maharashtra's cultural heritage.

Around 200 Ganapati mandals have pledged to adopt traditional musical instruments instead of DJ systems for upcoming festivities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supports restricting high-decibel DJ systems and returning to traditional celebration methods.

The movement aims to demonstrate that festivals can be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur while avoiding excessive noise pollution.

Amid a growing debate over the use of high-decibel loudspeakers during the upcoming Ganeshotsav in Pune, 31 prominent Ganapati mandals in the city came together to celebrate a "DJ-free" Dahi Handi on Saturday.

Promoting Traditional Festival Celebrations

The initiative, led by Punit Balan, a trustee of the Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal, urged Ganesh mandals to shun ear-splitting "DJ" systems and celebrate festivals using traditional instruments such as "dhol-tasha" and "halgi", along with cultural programmes and traditional sports.

With Ganeshotsav approaching, the demand for a festival free of DJs and high-powered loudspeakers has been gaining momentum, with activist Vidyanad Bapat emerging as one of the prominent voices opposing the use of high-decibel sound systems that cause noise pollution during festivities.

Bapat was assaulted on Thursday while speaking to a television news channel on Tilak Road in Pune.

The DJ-Free Initiative Gains Momentum

"Dahi Handi and Ganeshotsav are deeply rooted in Maharashtra's culture and traditions and can be celebrated with equal enthusiasm through traditional instruments, dhol-tasha, halgi, mardani sports and cultural programmes instead of high-volume DJs," Balan said

"We had started the DJ-free Dahi Handi initiative last year. To continue the initiative, this year we appealed to key mandals to shun DJ systems and adopt traditional ways of celebration," he added.

He said the appeal received an encouraging response this year, with around 200 Ganapati mandals pledging to use traditional musical instruments instead of DJ systems during the festivities.

"In a bid to preserve Maharashtra's traditional culture, 31 key Ganesh mandals in Pune jointly celebrated a DJ-free Dahi Handi at Lal Mahal Chowk for the second consecutive year, featuring traditional dhol-tasha and other folk instruments," he said.

The celebrations began with a performance by the iconic Prabhat Band, followed by presentations by more than 10 dhol-tasha pathaks (troupes).

Dahi Handi is part of the Janmashtami festival that marks the birth of Lord Krishna.

The organisers said the initiative was aimed at demonstrating that festivals could be celebrated with enthusiasm and grandeur while preserving Maharashtra's traditional cultural practices and avoiding excessive noise.

The mandals that came together to celebrate Dahi Handi jointly include Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapti Trust, Shrimant Peshve Ganesh Mandal and Tambadi Jogeshwari Sarvjanik.

Chief Minister Supports Traditional Celebrations

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said the state government was working to build a consensus on restricting the use of high-decibel DJ systems during festivals and called for a return to traditional ways of celebrating.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme in Pune, Fadnavis condemned the assault on activist Bapat and said he had spoken to the Pune police commissioner about it.

There appeared to be broad agreement among stakeholders on curbing excessive sound systems that inconvenience people, he said.

Earlier, commenting on the ongoing debate in Pune over the use of DJs and loudspeakers during Ganeshotsav, Fadnavis said the city had the potential to show the rest of Maharashtra how the festival could be celebrated in accordance with tradition.

"I am confident that instead of getting into a controversy over whether Ganeshotsav should be celebrated with or without DJs and loudspeakers, Punekars will choose to celebrate the festival entirely in the traditional way," he had said.