Cyclone Shakti to lash Mumbai, Thane in next 4 days; heavy rains likely

Cyclone Shakti to lash Mumbai, Thane in next 4 days; heavy rains likely

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
October 04, 2025 08:58 IST

The India meteorological department has issued cyclone 'Shakti' warning for some districts of Maharashtra, with high to moderate cyclone warning between October 3 and 7.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters

According to the release, the warning covers Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg.

 

The wind speed, reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, is likely to prevail over the North Maharashtra coast between October 3 and 5.

The wind speed may increase depending on the cyclone's intensity. The Sea conditions are very rough, with rough seas expected along the nothern Maharashtra coast until October 5.

Fishermen are advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in the interior parts of Maharashtra, particularly in East Vidarbha and parts of Marathwada, with a possibility of flooding in the low-lying areas of North Konkan due to intense cloud formation and infiltration of moisture into the atmosphere.

The Maharashtra government has issued instructions for preparation in response to the cyclone 'Shakti' warning.

District administrations should activate their disaster management systems, prepare evacuation plans for citizens in coastal and low-lying areas, issue public advisories, advise against sea travel, and maintain safety during heavy rains.

