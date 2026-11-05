4 TN fishermen die in cyclone Murasu, bodies found off Andhra

Following the impact of Cyclone Murasu, four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen have been recovered off the Andhra Pradesh coast, intensifying search efforts for the remaining five missing individuals after their boat capsized.

IMAGE: Fishermen stand near boats amid heavy rain and rough conditions in Gopalpur as Cyclone Arnab continues to impact the region, in Ganjam, Odisha, October 28, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen have been recovered after their boat capsized during Cyclone Murasu off the Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday.

Nine fishermen went missing when their boat, anchored at Nizampatnam, attempted to move towards Ramayapatnam on November 3 without informing authorities.

The boat was caught in severe cyclonic winds while proceeding towards Ramayapatnam, leading to its capsizing.

Search operations are continuing to trace the remaining five missing fishermen.

Tamil Nadu officials are coordinating with Andhra Pradesh authorities for identification and further action regarding the deceased and missing persons.

Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized in the sea off the Andhra Pradesh coast amid Cyclone Murasu recently have been recovered, a senior official said on Thursday.

Details Of The Incident

Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu said that fishermen had set out to the sea from Chennai on October 29 and were advised to move their boats to safe locations in view of the approaching cyclone.

Accordingly, four boats were anchored along the Andhra Pradesh coast, with three at Ramayapatnam Port and one at Nizampatnam Port.

"Four bodies of Tamil Nadu fishermen who went missing after their boat capsized off the Andhra Pradesh coast during Cyclone Murasu have been recovered," Babu told PTI. A total of nine fishermen had gone missing and efforts were on to trace the rest, he said.

Of the four bodies recovered so far, three washed ashore at Kothapatnam, while another was retrieved during search operations. All four bodies were being shifted to the local Government General Hospital (GGH) mortuary.

Ongoing Search And Coordination Efforts

The collector said he has spoken to Tamil Nadu officials, who were travelling to Andhra Pradesh. Arrangements were also being made to bring the capsized boat to the coast.

Search operations will continue to trace the remaining five fishermen, Babu said, adding that the four bodies would be handed over to TN officials after completion of the necessary formalities.

Tamil Nadu officials had confirmed on November 2 that all the fishermen and their boats were safe at the respective ports, the collector said.

However, on November 3, nine fishermen aboard the boat anchored at Nizampatnam started moving towards Ramayapatnam to join their colleagues without informing either the Andhra Pradesh or Tamil Nadu authorities, he said.

The boat was caught in the severe cyclone amid strong winds while it was proceeding towards Ramayapatnam and subsequently capsized, Babu added.

The Coast Guard was alerted and requested to launch rescue operations after the incident, he said, adding that the nine fishermen have been identified and their names and photographs have been shared by the Tamil Nadu government.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government announced deputing a team of officials, including a Fisheries assistant director to Andhra Pradesh, to confirm the identities of the deceased as well as know the status of the missing persons.

Cyclone Murasu's Impact

Severe cyclonic storm Murasu crossed the south Andhra Pradesh coast early on Tuesday between Nellore and Narasapur, close to Ongole, causing extensive damage.