Cyclone Mandous likely to cross Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast tonight

Cyclone Mandous likely to cross Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast tonight

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 09, 2022 10:44 IST
Severe cyclonic storm Mandous will cross the coast between north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh around December 9 night and early next day, the regional weather office said on Friday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parts of Tamil Nadu witnessed rains under the influence of the system in the Bay of Bengal, including in Chennai.

A Twitter update from the India Meteorological Department said Mandous lay over 270 km east south east of Karaikal.

 

It is expected to cross the coast near Mamallapuram, an IMD official said.

It lay centred around 270 km off Chennai.

It will weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next few hours, the IMD official added.

Educational institutions in several districts in Tamil Nadu remained closed in view of the IMD warning of heavy rain and winds.

Meanwhile in neighbouring Puducherry, the territorial administration declared holiday for all schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal regions on Friday and Saturday after the IMD issued a cyclone warning.

Puducherry Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam said in a release that the government took note of the warning issued by the IMD that a strong cyclone would hit Puducherry and Karaikal regions under the influence of the storm in the Bay of Bengal.

All schools and colleges would remain closed for two days from Friday, he added.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management geared up all departments concerned with relief works and deployed rescue teams to respond to any exigency.

A storm warning signal flag Number Five has been hoisted at the Puducherry port and fisherfolk had been asked not to venture into the sea.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy held discussions with officials of Revenue and Disaster Management Department officials.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS - 2022

GUJARAT, HIMACHAL GO TO POLLS

