Cyclone Dana weakens; two more killed in Bengal as toll rises to 4

Two more persons died in West Bengal due to cyclone Dana, taking the toll to four, officials said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Vehicles wade through a waterlogged road after heavy rainfall as an effect of the 'Dana' cyclone, in Kolkata, October 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Meanwhile, several parts of Odisha received light to moderate rainfall on Saturday as cyclone Dana gradually weakened into a well-marked low pressure within the state, according to the India meteorological department.

A civic volunteer, identified as Chandan Das (31), died on the spot when he allegedly touched a live wire in Bud Bud in Purba Bardhaman district. The incident happened when he was out with a police team, they said.

An employee of the Howrah Municipal Corporation was found dead in a waterlogged road in Tantipara. It was suspected that he died due to drowning, they said.

The state on Friday reported two deaths due to electrocution. One person died in Patharpratima in South 24 Parganas district, and another died in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur area, they added.

IMAGE: Food and other relief materials being distributed to the cyclone 'Dana' affected people in the low-lying areas in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

Severe cyclonic storm Dana struck the eastern coast in the early hours of Friday, triggering torrential rain and high-speed winds that uprooted trees and electric poles, and caused significant damage to infrastructure and crops in Odisha and West Bengal.

The IMD in its last bulletin said: "The depression (remnant of severe cyclonic storm DANA) over north Odisha moved slightly westwards during the past 6 hours and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over the same region. It is likely to weaken further and become insignificant during the next 12 hours."

IMAGE: Dark clouds hovering over the skies of a mosque following the landfall of 'Dana' cyclone, in Guwahati, Assam. Photograph: ANI Photo

Under its influence many places witnessed rain and inclement weather which affected restoration work in the cyclone-affected areas in Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore districts, an official said.

According to IMD sources, Oupada in Balasore district received the highest rainfall of 240 mm followed by 215 mm at Dhamnagar in Bhadrak district, 209 mm at Khaira in Balasore district, 187 at Bont in Bhadrak district.

"At least 16 places received rainfall above 100 mm in last 12 hours including more than 200 mm rainfall in four places," an official said.

The administrations of five districts - Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Kendrapara and Keonjhar announced that schools will remain closed on Saturday.

As most schools have become shelter homes and housing evacuees, the District Collectors announced school holiday. Anganwadi centres will also remain closed in the districts most affected by the cyclone, an official said.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecast light to moderate rain very likely to occur at many places in the districts of North Odisha and at a few places in South Odisha.

The state government has cancelled holidays of its employees on Saturday and Sunday for cyclone restoration work, an order issued by the special relief commissioner's office said.

The landfall started around 12.05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha with wind speeds of around 110 kmph, and ended around 8.30 am.